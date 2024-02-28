World Athletics Indoor C'Ships: Jeswin, Praveen to lead Indian team

Asian indoor medalist Jeswin Aldrin and Praveen Chithravel are the two players from India to take part in World Indoor Athletics C'Ships in Glasgow, Scotland from 1st March to 3rd March.

Indian national record holder Jeswin will be taking part in the men's long jump discipline amongst the world's best players like Miltiadis Tentoglou, Tobias Montler, and Tajay Gayle. He has a very good chance of getting a medal from the event if he finds a good rhythm.

Jeswin's main aim will be to secure that Paris Olympics mark from the event, he is very actively practicing for this world championships and played three indoor meets in the build-up to the event with a season-best of 7.83m.

Praveen Chithravel having a national record of 17.37m will take part in his first international event after that Asian Games feat last year where he clinches his first medal. He is entering a tough field having reigning champion Lázaro Martínez of Cuba.

He will be eyeing to start the Olympic year on a high note and will try to make a good mark to start his season and gain some crucial ranking points.

The other top Indian players like, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Murali Sreeshankar have decided to skip the event while Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji caught a slight niggle during the Asian Championships last month.

Squad:



Jeswin Aldrin - Long Jump

Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump

Schedule:

2nd March - 3:30 PM:- Long Jump Final

3rd March - 1:10 AM:- Triple Jump Final

ALL THE BEST. Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin are ready to showcase their potential at #WorldIndoorChamps.@wicglasgow24 #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/wvToSi0ToD — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 28, 2024

Where to watch and Live stream



The World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 will be streamed live in several territories on World Athletics Inside Track, as well as via broadcasters around the world.

Fans across India can watch the whole event with a free login on the Inside Track channel.