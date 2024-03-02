World Indoor Athletics C'Ships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 13th with a poor jump

A rather disappointing outing for Jeswin Aldrin as he finished in 13th position in the Men's Long Jump event at the World Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

He only managed one valid jump out of three attempts and that too a minor jump of 7.69m, this was much lower than his season best of 7.83m.

Jeswin started the event with this jump of 7.69m and was in the eighth position at the end of the first jumps from all 16 players led by defending champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece on 8.22m.

He then came for his second jump which looked much bigger than the previous one but judges called that a foul jump as he was beyond the take-off line. After this, He was in the blink of elimination as one more player overtook him in the second attempt.

The jumpers kept on improving their attempt and when Jeswin came for his final attempt he was under huge pressure as he was trailing big in the pack. But, one more time he missed out on his attempt and finished his debut indoor championships with a disappointing thirteenth.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece defended his title while Italian youngster Mattia Furlani won the silver medal. Jamaican star Carey McLeod came from behind to conquer the bronze medal in the competition.

This was the last event for him in the indoor season and will surely try to come back stronger in the outdoor season starting in April.

A rather disappointing outing for Jeswin Aldrin as he finishes 1️⃣3️⃣th with only one valid jump (7.69m) in the Men's Long Jump event at the World Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Scotland. 🏃



Ahead we move 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ja8P4xNZRs — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 2, 2024

Triple jumper, Praveen Chitravel is now the only player left in the championships and he will play later tonight at 1:10 AM IST. He will be playing in his first tournament of the year and will be trying to gain momentum for the outdoor season.