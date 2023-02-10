Asian Indoor Athletics: Jeswin Aldrin creates indoor national record in long jump

Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin created a new Indoor national record in Long Jump after registering a jump of 7.93m at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Astana.



Jeswin qualified for the final of the Long Jump event with his record-breaking performance.

National Record ALERT🚨🚨



Jeswin Aldrin creates new indoor NR in long jump as he qualifies for the final of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with a distance of 7.93m✨



The previous record of 7.92m was held by Murali Sreeshankar and Kumaravel Premkumar.#Athletics pic.twitter.com/UHSjS5v37e — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 10, 2023

Jeswin broke the previous record of 7.92m made by Kumaravel Premkumar in 2016 and equalled by Murali Sreeshankar in 2022.

Another Indian in the event, Muhammed Anees Yahiya produced a subpar jump of 7.48m and failed to qualify for the finals.

Earlier, India announced the 25-member contingent with 13 male and 12 female players for the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship with names like Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Shaili Sing, Jyothi Yarraji, Amol Borgohain headlining the event.



India will be hoping for a strong showing with the presence of top athletes from every discipline.



