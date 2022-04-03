Jeswin Aldrin's 8.37m jump not to be considered a National Record

The young Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin registered a massive jump of 8.37m at the ongoing Federation Cup in Malappuram, Kerala. This, however, will not be considered as a National Record because of the wind reading of +4.m/s during the jump.

Hailing from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Jeswin Aldrin first went past the 8m for the first time in his career during the Indian Grand Prix -1 (IGP -1) last month. The 20-year-old had then registered a jump of 8.20m to take the gold.

The wind was +4.2 m/s so it cannot be an official Indian Record — Jumpers World (@jumpers_world) April 3, 2022

Soon after Jeswin's 8.37m exploits, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar registered a jump of 8.36m with the wind reading of +1.54m/s. This jump from the Kerala-lad will now be considered as the new Indian long jump national record as the wind reading during the jump was below the prescribed limit of +2.0m/s.

It might well happen that Jeswin Aldrin would walk away from the ongoing 25th Federation Cup as the gold medallist ahead of Sreeshankar, but the latter would still boast of the National Record despite finishing second best.

The previous long jump national record for India was held by Sreeshankar himself after leaping a distance of 8.26m ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games last year.

2/2



Both #MuraliSreeshankar & #JeswinAldrin have qualified for the 2022 World Championships (QM- 8.22m)



Fantastic effort by both of them 👏

Congratulations 🙂



*Murali & Jeswin are #TOPScheme (Core) and (Development) group athlete respectively#IndianSports #Athletics pic.twitter.com/8VUQQIgzkc — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 3, 2022

However, with such an impressive outing, both Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar have qualified for the upcoming 2022 World Championships.





