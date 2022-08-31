Jeswin Aldrin finishes 4th in Lucerne Meet with a jump of 7.82m

Jeswin Aldrin, jumped 7.82m and finished 4th at Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event, in Lucerne on Tuesday.

Simon Ehammer (8.00m), former World champion Tajay Gayle (7.98m) and Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (7.94m) finished on the podium.

Jeswin was leading the event until 5th round. In the final round Aldrin improved his jump but Simon, Tajay and Tentoglou eclipsed him to take the podium.

Jeswin started with a foul in his first attempt and then he jumped 7.20m in his second attempt. He kept improving it with 7.38m jump and 7.71m jump in his third and fourth attempt.

He jumped his best 7.82m in the final attempt but the podium finish was a tight one.

The conditions of track were far from ideal and wet nature marred the event for a while but young Aldrin will take a lot of confidence from this finish.



The 20-year-old Aldrin, the youngest long jumper in the meet and the Federation Cup champion, was way below his personal best of 8.26m but given the condition of the track, this was a credible finish.

The Lucerne event was his first meet after last month's World Championships in Oregon (USA) where he could only manage 7.78m and failed to qualify for the final.

The Tamil Nadu youngster will also be competing in the Golden Fly Series meet in Liechtenstein on September 11 where he will the automatic qualification mark of 8.25m for World Championship 2023 which will be held in Budapest.

In upcoming athletics events, Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the grand finale of Diamond League in Zurich on 7th & 8th September after winning the Lausanne Diamond League meet.