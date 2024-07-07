Jeswin Aldrin, Ankita qualify for Paris Olympics via world rankings

Just days after the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a 28-member athletics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump) and Ankita (5000m) secured their spots in the Games through the World Athletics ranking system.

Aldrin, ranked 33rd globally, will compete in the men's long jump event, while Ankita, ranked 96th, will compete in women's 5000m along with Parul Chaudhary.

This brought the strength of the Indian athletics contingent to 30 athletes.

Jeswin’s jetting off to Paris! 🔥



The #TeamIIS athlete makes the cut via World Rankings, and will represent India in the Men's Long Jump event at Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Aldrin's qualification came following the withdrawal of fellow long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who had to pull out due to a knee injury sustained during a practice session.



Sreeshankar's absence left a gap in the Indian athletics team, which Aldrin has now filled, ensuring that India will be represented in the men's long jump event in Paris 2024.

Indian athletics contingent for Paris 2024

Men:

- Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase)

- Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)

- Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw)

- Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put)

- Praveen Chithravel (triple jump)

- Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump)

- Sarvesh Kushare (high jump)

- Akshdeep Singh (discus throw)

- Vikas Singh (discus throw)

- Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk)

- Muhammed Anas (400m)

- Muhammed Ajmal (800m)

- Amoj Jacob (800m)

- Santhosh Tamilarasan (marathon)

- Rajesh Ramesh (marathon)

- Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)

- Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon)

- Jeswin Aldrin (long jump)

Women:

- Kiran Pahal (400m)

- Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase and 5000m)

- Ankita (5000m)

- Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles)

- Annu Rani (javelin throw)

- Abha Khatua (shot put)

- Jyothika Sri Dandi (discus throw)

- Subha Venkatesan (discus throw)

- Vithya Ramraj (heptathlon)

- Poovamma MR (400m)

- Prachi (4x400m relay)

- Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/ race walk mixed marathon)

With these additions, the Indian athletics team looks poised for a strong showing at the upcoming Paris Olympics.