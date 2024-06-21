JBL Jump Fest: Silver for Shaili Singh

Indian long jumper, Shaili Singh, clinched a silver medal at the JBL Jump Fest in Slovakia, on Thursday.

Her leap of 6.43m on a fifth attempt confirmed the medal for the Indian.

Slow start

Singh had a poor start to the competition and mistimed her run on the very first attempt.

But thereafter, she slowly found her rhythm and improved her mark with every subsequent attempt.

Notably, she managed a mark of 6.20m or above on each of her final five jumps.



However, this result will not help the young Indian's cause of climbing up the world rankings for a quota spot for the Paris Olympics.

Plamena Mitkova of Bulgaria won the event with an outstanding jump of 6.70m.

𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐈! 🥈💥



Shaili Singh grabs a silver medal in women's long jump at JBL Jump Fest in Slovakia with a jump of 6.43m.🏃‍♀️👏#indianathletics pic.twitter.com/o90UFf02g3 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 20, 2024

Bronze for Eldhose Paul

Meanwhile, India's Eldhose Paul settled for a bronze medal with a jump of 16.45m on his fifth attempt at the men's triple jump final at the same meet. The World silver medalist Lázaro Martínez of Cuba won the event with a jump of 16.88m.

On the other hand, national record holder Praveen Chithravel had a poor showing as he could not cross the 16m mark and ended the competition on the sixth position with a below par jump of 15.92m on his final attempt.