Tokyo Olympics: Top 10 achievements of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

The Indian track and field star at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra is ready to register his name in the history in the javelin throw event after qualifying with the 1st position. He threw a distance of 86.65m ahead of the world leader of 2021 J.Vetter of Germany. The 23-year old star thrower is filled with self-confidence and aims to break his own records to defy all odds in his journey to an Olympics medal.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!



After impressing everyone with his initial performance, the boy from Haryana will hope to put his entire power to throw the javelin as far as possible. Let's have a look at some of the top achievements of his life.



1. South Asian Games 2016

Neeraj Chopra is a gem for India in athletics from the start of his career where he first threw 82.23m at the 2016 South Asian Games equaling the then Indian national record. Chopra won the gold medal at the Games and has been unstoppable from then.

2. Asian Junior Championships

In the 2016 edition of the Asian junior championships, Chopra won the silver medal throwing 77.60m held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam but came with a full-throttle at the World U20 Championship.

3. IAAF World U20 Championship

The gold medallist at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships held in Bydgoszcz, Poland set the world's junior record by throwing 86.48m which he still holds being just 18 years old.

4. Asian Athletics Championship 2017

The Athletics meet of Asia was held in Bhubaneswar where Neeraj once again outperformed everyone with a throw of 85.23 meters adding another gold to his long list of achievements.

5. Commonwealth Games 2018

The young lad was the champion at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Goldcoast, Australia with his season-best throw of 86.47m. With this show, he became the first Indian ever to win a gold in the javelin throw at CWG and also joined the elite list of Indian athletes to bag the 1st position on their CWG debut.

6. Doha Diamond Leagues

The star of Indian athletics has been constantly breaking his own national record and Doha Diamond League was another event where with a throw of 87.43m, he again achieved the feat.

7. Arjuna Award

After his superb show at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Neeraj was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018, the award for outstanding performance in sports and games.

8. Asian Games 2018

Neeraj Chopra threw a javelin of 88.06m to win the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games to set a new National Record bettering his previous one.

9. Sotteville Athletics Meet

With a powerful throw of 85.17m, Neeraj again showed his dominance bagging the gold medal in the game held at Sotteville-les Rouen, France.

10. Vishisht Seva Medal

The Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) is the medal of the Indian armed force given to recognize "distinguished service of a high order." Neeraj Chopra is a Junior Commissioned Officer along with being an athlete serving at a rank of a subedar who received the VSM for his contribution to the forces.

