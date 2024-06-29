Athletics Inter-State: Gurindervir shines in 100m, Kiran dazzles 400m

Panchkula, Haryana: Olympic-bound quarter-miler Kiran Pahal made it to the headlines second day in a row when she replicated her timing of 50.92s in the final of the women's 400m on the second day of National Inter-State Athletics Championships on Friday,

Kiran stunned everyone in the semi-finals yesterday after she breached the qualification mark for the 2024 Paris Olympics with the same timing of 50.92s.

On Friday, she led throughout the race and left second-placed Deepanshi (52.01), also from Haryana, at least five meters behind.

Andhra Pradesh's Jyothika Sri Danda, a key member of the women's 4x400m relay team that booked a Paris Games berth last month, was third in 52.11.

Gurindervir wins the much-revered men's 100m

Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.32s in the men's 100m final to win a tough battle against Animesh Kujur and Amlan Borgohain.

All three sprinters were neck-to-neck in the final before Gurindervir put his energy in the last few meters buoyed by the crowd support.

Odisha's Animesh Kujur (10.46s) and Assam's Amaln Borgohain (10.49s) took the silver and bronze respectively.

"Many people had written me off saying I would not be able to make a comeback, I would come down below 10.50 seconds. But I am back now," Gurindervir told media later.

Parvej Khan enthralls the crowd

Social media sensation and one of the best Indian middle-distance runners, Parvej Khan clocked 3 minutes 42.95 seconds in the men's 1500m to claim the gold medal.

"I wanted to qualify for the Olympics but could not achieve it. My season is almost over and next year, I will try to do well in competitions like the Asian Championships, and then in the Asian Games (2026)," Khan told the media after the race.

The social media sensation Parvej Khan!



He won the 1500m with a timing of 03:42.95.



A good win for the youngster who finished the race with his signature move of chain in his mouth.#Athletics #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/2PO9mhYalm — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) June 28, 2024

Khan, who is currently studying at the University of Florida on scholarships, last competed in a domestic event at the 2023 National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June.



"It is a nice feeling and a very good experience to compete in India, where I am competing in national championships after one year," said Parvej

Anas and Ajmal with photo finish in men's 400m

While women's 400m was dominated by Kiran, men's 400m saw intense competition between Muhammad Anas and Muhammed Ajmal as both quarter-milers were tangled in a photo finish.

Anas won the gold with a timing of 45.926 seconds while Ajmal won the silver with 45.929 seconds.



