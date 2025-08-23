Inter-State Athletics C'ships Day-4 Highlights: Annu Rani wins javelin gold, Animesh Kujur sets 200m meet record

The top Indian athletes fought for the coveted National titles at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

The Indian national record holders, Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw) and Animsh Kujur (Men's 100m ), added another National title to their names with another solid performance in the final.

The crowd also had their eyes on some of the other top athletes like Pooja in 800m, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), and home favourite Dhanalakshmi in women's 200m.

