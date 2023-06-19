Inter-State Athletics: Rohit Yadav wins javelin throw as three cross 80m, attain Asian Games mark

A total of three Indian javelin throwers broke the 80m barrier on the final day of the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

While Rohit Yadav walked home with the title with a throw of 83.28m, home favourite Kishore Kumar Jena won the silver medal. Olympian Shivpal Singh finished third.

All three of them achieved the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games qualification standard set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which stood at 78.23m.

Rohit Yadav registered only two legal throws in the competition - the other being an 80.31m effort, before fouling his next two and calling it a day.

Kishore Jena, on the other hand, went above 82m twice in the evening before ending up with his personal best effort of 82.87m for the second spot.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav hit the 80m mark for the first time since his return from the doping ban. He too went above 80m twice and took the bronze medal with a best of 81.96m.

The young DP Manu, however, had a forgettable outing and could only manage a best effort of 76.85m to finish fourth in the competition. This will massively hamper his chances of making it to the Indian contingent for the Hangzhou Asian Games.