Discus thrower Seema Punia qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

India's veteran discus thrower Seema Punia qualified for Tokyo Olympics after on Tuesday after she threw a distance of 63.72m in the final of women's discus throw event at the Inter-State National Athletics Championships 2021 in Patial to achieve the direct qualification mark for Tokyo.

The 37-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana will be taking part in her fourth Olympics - the joint-highest participation by Indian women athletes along with Sania Mirza and Shiny Wilson.

Punia breached the direct Olympic qualification standard of 63.5m to become the second Indian woman discus thrower after Kamalpreet Kaur to enter the Tokyo Games.

Earlier last week, Kamalpreet Kaur booked her ticket for Tokyo Games after she sent the discus to 65.06m, in her first and only legal throw, at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships held in Patiala.

