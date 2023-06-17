Inter-State Athletics: Jyothi wins another gold, Praveen wins triple jump

Tejaswin Shankar breached the Asian Games qualifying mark en route winning the gold in Decathlon while Jyothi Yarraji won another gold in 100m hurdles to steal the limelight on the third day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championship here on Saturday.

Swapna Barman of Madhya Pradesh won the gold in the women's heptathlon and also went past the Asian Games qualifying mark of 5654 aggregate points by gathering 5918 points in the combined seven events over the two days.

Agasara Nandini of Telangana also breached the Asian Games qualifying mark by aggregating 5703 points.

Gold winner in 100m, Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh added the 100m hurdles title to her kitty with a timing of 12.92 seconds as 12 athletes achieved the Asian Games qualifying mark.

Double for Jyothi Yarraji. The 100m champion wins 100m hurdles gold today.

62nd national inter state senior athletics championship pic.twitter.com/n9aS6eiKuz — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 17, 2023

The Asian Games qualifying time for women's 100m hurdles is 13.63 seconds.



The day also witnessed an unfortunate incident as triple jumper Akhilesh of Karnataka suffered a nasty injury on his right leg -- his front shin bone badly broken -- during take off after the first jump and was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

"I wanted to break the 12.90 seconds barrier. But I fumbled at the third hurdle, which spoiled my rhythm and I missed my goal today," said Yarraji, who holds the national record of 12.82s.

In the men's high jump, Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) and Jesse Sandesh (Karnataka) celebrated by equalling the Asian Games qualifying mark of 2.24m.

However, Sarvesh Anil Kushare was the winner, while Jesse Sandesh finished second.

In the men's triple jump event, national record holder Praveen Chithravel (17.07m) of Tamil Nadu, Abdulla Aboobacker (16.88m) of Kerala, and 2022 CWG gold winner Eldhose Paul (16.75m), also of Kerala, finished first, second and third respectively as all of them breached the Asian Games qualification mark of 16.60m.