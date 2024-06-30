Inter State Athletics Live: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Kishore Jena in action - Blog, Updates

National Inter-State Athletics Live: The final day of the National Inter-State Athletics will offer an exciting track and field action in Panchkula. The day will witness an outstanding action in women's long jump and men's triple jump.

Kishore Jena will be in action at men's javelin throw final. Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse will sight for Paris Olympics Mark in 100 and 110m hurdles respectively.

Indian mixed relay team will also be in action for their final shot at the Paris Olympics qualification where they need a sub 3:12 minutes in the final.

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will conclude today as well as the Paris Qualification period.

Catch all the updates here: