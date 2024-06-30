Athletics
Inter State Athletics Live: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Kishore Jena in action - Blog, Updates
Catch all the exciting live action from the final day of Inter-state Athletics Championships in Panchkula, Haryana.
National Inter-State Athletics Live: The final day of the National Inter-State Athletics will offer an exciting track and field action in Panchkula. The day will witness an outstanding action in women's long jump and men's triple jump.
Kishore Jena will be in action at men's javelin throw final. Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse will sight for Paris Olympics Mark in 100 and 110m hurdles respectively.
Indian mixed relay team will also be in action for their final shot at the Paris Olympics qualification where they need a sub 3:12 minutes in the final.
The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will conclude today as well as the Paris Qualification period.
Catch all the updates here:
Live Updates
- 30 Jun 2024 12:15 PM GMT
Women's 200m final is up next, can anyone go Sub 24?
Here is the startlist for the final:
- 30 Jun 2024 12:00 PM GMT
Men's Triple Jump final is in action with Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel
Here is the start list for this one of this one of the finals to watch out for:
- 30 Jun 2024 11:33 AM GMT
Jyothi Yarraji wins the gold medal in women's 100m hurdles with a timing of 13.06s
Gold - Jyothi Yarraji - 13.06s
Silver - Pragyan Prashant Sahu - 13.15s
Bronze - Nithya Ramraj - 13.21s
- 30 Jun 2024 11:30 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for the Final day
There are a total of 16 finals on the final day of inter states