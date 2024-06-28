Athletics
Inter-State Athletics C’ships Live: Highly anticipated relay finals to take place, Updates, Blog
The 63rd Inter-State National Championships is the final chance for Indian athletes to qualify for Paris 2024.
Panchkula, Haryana: The Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana plays host to the 63rd Inter-State National Championships.
Day 1 of the championships gave fans a lot of cheer for, most notably the astonishing performance of Kiran Pahal, who qualified for the Paris Olympics by breaching the qualification mark of 50.95s for the women's 400m event, finishing the race with a timing of 50.92s.
It also happens to be the second best timing for an Indian ever in the women's 400m category.
Day 2 will showcase the exciting 4x100m and the 4x400m relay finals for both men and women while there are many finals scheduled in various field events. Stay tuned for all the updates and LIVE action.
- 28 Jun 2024 6:15 AM GMT
There will be 16 finals in the evenings session starting at 5:30 PM IST
Here is the schedule for the evening session:
The most exciting finals will be the relay finals whereas the eyes will be on Tajinderpal Singh and Abha Khatua in shot put finals as well.
- 28 Jun 2024 5:47 AM GMT
Sanjay Kumar wins Men's 20km race walk
Men's 20km race walk finals:
Gold - Sanjay Kumar - Rajastan - 1:26:13.00s
Silver - Amit - Haryana - 1:26:20.00s
Bronze - Vikash Singh - Delhi - 1:27:21.00
- 28 Jun 2024 5:39 AM GMT
Catch the highlights of Day 1
