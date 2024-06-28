Inter-State Athletics C’ships Live: Highly anticipated relay finals to take place, Updates, Blog

Panchkula, Haryana: The Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana plays host to the 63rd Inter-State National Championships.

Day 1 of the championships gave fans a lot of cheer for, most notably the astonishing performance of Kiran Pahal, who qualified for the Paris Olympics by breaching the qualification mark of 50.95s for the women's 400m event, finishing the race with a timing of 50.92s.

It also happens to be the second best timing for an Indian ever in the women's 400m category.



Day 2 will showcase the exciting 4x100m and the 4x400m relay finals for both men and women while there are many finals scheduled in various field events. Stay tuned for all the updates and LIVE action.



﻿LIVE updates

