29 Indian athletes ranked inside the top 10 in Asia

With the Olympics having come and gone, there has been a major shuffle the world and Asian rankings for various sports. This coupled with the recent World Under 20 youth championships has seen several Indians head into the top 10 rankings* in various sports.

Asian rankings for athletics disciplines



🇮🇳 Indians in Top 10 - 2⃣9⃣



🇮🇳 Indians at No. 1 - 3⃣ 🔝#Athletics pic.twitter.com/4Zt1ga4bbt — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 21, 2021

Neeraj Chopra, Tajinder Toor and MR Poovamma have all retained their spots at Number 1. Neeraj needs no introduction while Tajinder and MR Poovamma have maintained their rankings solely through their consistent performances at the Asian Championships over the past years.



Men's Ranking

Field events Along with Neeraj Chopra, we have Shivpal Singh at 3rd place, Rohit Yadav at 9th and Yashvir Singh in 10th place respectively. Tajinder Pal is not alone in the Asian rankings. Coming in at 8th position in the Men's Shot put is Karanveer Singh. In the long jump event, medal prospect and former youth world champion Murali Sreeshankar is in 8th place. He will see a rise in his rankings in the coming years as he is among the youngest in the field.





Track Events

Sandeep Kumar and Rahul are in 2nd position and 8th position respectively in the 20km walk event. Avinash Sable and Sivshankar come in at 3rd position and 10th position respectively in the Men's 3000m event. M.P Jabir stands at 6th position in the Men's 400m event with a total points score of 1191. Arokia Rajiv is in 10th position in the same event. Ajay Kumar Saroj is in 6th position in the 1500m event.

Avinash Sable

Women's Rankings

Track Events Dutee Chand (4th position) Dhana Lakshmi (8th position) and Srabani Nanda (9th position) make up the 100m Asian Women's rankings. Srabani Nanda comes in at 8th position in the Women's 200m rankings. MR Poovamma is joined by youth prospect Priya Mohan who stands at 6th position. In the 800m event, we have KM Chanda who stands at 5th position. Harmilan Bains(3rd position) and Palakeezh Chitra(5th position) are the two Indians in the 1500m standings. Parul Chaudhary is the only non-Japanese athlete in the top 18 contenders where she ranks 5th. She is also ranked 8th in the Women's 3000mH ranking list. Priyanka ranks 4th in the women's 20km walk event. Swapna Barman ranks 4th in the women's Heptathlon event with a points tally of 1094.

MR Poovamma

Field Events

Kamalpreet Kaur is at 2nd place in the top 10 Discus Throw rankings after a phenomenal Olympics campaign. Annu Rani ranks 3rd with a points tally of 1177 points in the women's javelin throw.

Annu Rani





Note- The data taken is based on the World Athletics site as the Asian website has not been updated.



