Indian Medal Winners at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023

The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships have been held biennially since 2004. This year, Kazakhstan played host to the 10th edition of the games between February 10 and 12. India remains one of the top 10 performing nations at the event with a total of 56 medals.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) assembled a 25-member contingent comprising of the best performers from the 36th National Games and the National Open Athletics Championship for the 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics.

India finished 6th in the overall medal tally this year with 8 medals: 1 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze. Here is a list of the medal winners:

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put (Gold)





Tajinder Pal Singh Toor is an Indian shot putter who won the Asian outdoor championship in 2019. He holds the national record of 21.49 meters. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2019 and is Asia's highest-ranked shot putter. He had won silver at the previous edition of the championships in Tehran in 2018 with a 19.18-meter throw. Now, with a personal indoor best of 19.49 meters at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, he won the gold medal.



Karanveer Singh- Men's Shot Put (Silver)





Karanveer Singh finished second in the same men's shotput event. Although his personal best is 20.10 meters at the National Open Athletics Championships in October 2022, he achieved this silver at the games with a 19.37-meter throw.



Praveen Chitravel- Men's Triple Jump (Silver)





Praveen Chitravel is an Indian athlete who competes in triple jumping. He came fourth in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a best of 16.89 m. His personal best was at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships last year in June in Chennai. However, he smashed the indoor record during his silver medal winning effort with his jump of 16.98 meters, his second best.



Swapna Barman- Women's Pentathlon (Silver)





Swapna Barman, an Asian Games 2018 gold medalist in the heptathlon, won silver in the women's pentathlon event with an overall point tally of 4119 and set a new national indoor record. The national record was previously held by Purnima, with 4062 points.



Pavithra Vengatesh- Women's Pole Vault (Silver)





Pavithra made a place for herself in the contingent with a 4.01-meter clearance at the 2022 edition of the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru. However, her personal best is 4.1 meters at the Tamil Nadu State Championships in May 2022. She clinched the silver at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with a 4 m jump.



Rosy Meena Paulraj- Women's Pole Vault (Bronze)





Rosy Meena Paulraj earned her bronze at the event for clearing 3.90 m. Her personal best and the national record however remains 4.21 meters that she set during the National Open Athletics Championships at Bengaluru in October last year.



Jeswin Aldrin- Men's Long Jump (Silver)





Aldrin jumped 7.97 m and claimed his silver after bettering his own national record of 7.93 m which he set during the qualifiers. With an eventful 2022 season, a series of 8m plus jumps, logging the longest leap by an Indian, a maiden World Championships appearance, and emerging as the next big hope in long jump. His gold winning 8.26 m leap at the National Games has earned him his qualification for the 2023 World Championships. Setting a national record in his first indoor event, he has started his 2023 season on a high note.

Jyothi Yarraji- Women's 60m hurdles (Silver)





In her debut indoor competition, Jyoti clicked 8.20 seconds during the heats, and clinched silver with a time of 8.13 seconds, breaking the national record of 8.30 seconds in her very first indoor race. She is already the national record holder for the Women's 100 m hurdles at 12.82s, the fastest Indian Woman hurdler and the first Indian woman to dip below the 13-second mark with her 12.79s finish at the National Games 2022.

