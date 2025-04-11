India's U20 4x400m Relay Team sets National Record and World-Leading time in Sri Lanka

The Indian U20 men's 4x400m relay team delivered a breathtaking performance at the International 400m Relay Event held at Diyagama Stadium, Sri Lanka, organized by Sri Lanka Athletics, on Friday.

Clocking an outstanding time of 3:08.02s, the young Indian quartet not only secured a third-place finish and set a new national record, but also registered the best time in the world this year in the U20 category.

The team was selected based on their performances at the Open 400m 2025 held at NCOE, Trivandrum, and comprised Jerome Jayaseelan, Sharan M, Muhamed Ashfaq, Setu Mishra.

🚨 #Breaking: National Record Alert 🔥

India’s U20 Men’s 4x400m Relay Team clocked 3:08.02 at the International Relay Meet in Diyagama, Sri Lanka 🇮🇳

✅ New Indian U20 national record

✅ World’s fastest U20 time in 2024!#IndianAthletics #4x400m #U20WorldLeader #RelayTeam… pic.twitter.com/9fXvZs6lQI — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 11, 2025

Jerome Jayaseelan gave India a steady start, handing over the baton in fourth position. Sharan M followed up with a brilliant second leg, pushing the team into third. Muhamed Ashfaq maintained the pace with a solid third lap, and Setu Mishra brought it home with a powerful anchor leg to seal India’s podium finish.

This 3:08.02s timing not only shattered the existing U20 national record but also now stands as the fastest time recorded globally in the U20 category this year — a landmark moment for Indian junior athletics on the international stage.