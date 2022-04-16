Sandeep Kumar wins gold at 9th Indian Open Racewalking Championship

Indian racewalker Sandeep Kumar has won the 20km walk at the 9th Indian Open Racewalking Championship. The champpion clocked in the race at 1:22:05 to take the gold medal home.

In the women's category, there was a major surprise as Ravina took home the gold medal with a timing of 1:31:52. She beat Tokyo Olympic racewalker Bhavana who clocked a timing of 1:32:31. The event was held in Ranchi and was postponed earlier by the AFI due to rising Covid cases in January.