Athletics
Indian Open Throws Live: Damneet & Dipanshu win gold in Men's Hammer & U-20 Javelin. Women Javelin next - Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us live for all the action form the 3rd Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala, Punjab on Friday.
Indian Open Throws Live: A host of top Indian throwers will be in action at the 3rd Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala, Punjab on Friday.
Damneet Singh from Punjab wins gold in the Men's Hammer Throw with a distance of 65.82m. Gurudev Singh, also from Punjab and Mukul from Uttar Pradesh finish second and third with 61.87m and 61.61m respectively.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at men's shot put while Abha Khatua will be the player to watch out for in women's shot put. Both players will be eyeing to get near the Paris Qualification mark or cross that huddle.
The second string of Indian Javelin throwers led by Olympian Shivpal Singh and young Vikrant Malik will also looking to start the year on a high note amongst a very big startlist having 40+ Javelin throwers.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 22 March 2024 5:59 AM GMT
Himanshu with another solid throw!
Gathers a distance of 63.92m in his fifth attempt.
- 22 March 2024 5:57 AM GMT
Rohan with another big throw!
Gets a distance of 69m and is now in second place!
- 22 March 2024 5:50 AM GMT
Rohan Yadav with a big throw
In his fourth attempt, Rohan has managed to get a distance of 67.56 and is in contention for a top 3 finish!
- 22 March 2024 5:38 AM GMT
Dipanshu breaches the 70 meter mark!
A colossal third attempt saw Dipanshu cross the 70m mark and has solidified his first place even further!
- 22 March 2024 5:37 AM GMT
Himanshu with a huge third throw!
He threw 67.02m in his third attempt and is in the podium contention for now!
- 22 March 2024 5:31 AM GMT
Rohan Yadav flexes his muscles in second attempt
He threw a distance of 64.13 in his second throw.
- 22 March 2024 5:17 AM GMT
Dipanshu Sharma with a power throw!
With 67.8m to his name, Dipanshu makes a strong opening throw and goes into 1st place!