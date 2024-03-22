Indian Open Throws Live: Damneet & Dipanshu win gold in Men's Hammer & U-20 Javelin. Women Javelin next - Blog, Scores, Updates

Indian Open Throws Live: A host of top Indian throwers will be in action at the 3rd Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala, Punjab on Friday.

Damneet Singh from Punjab wins gold in the Men's Hammer Throw with a distance of 65.82m. Gurudev Singh, also from Punjab and Mukul from Uttar Pradesh finish second and third with 61.87m and 61.61m respectively.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at men's shot put while Abha Khatua will be the player to watch out for in women's shot put. Both players will be eyeing to get near the Paris Qualification mark or cross that huddle.

The second string of Indian Javelin throwers led by Olympian Shivpal Singh and young Vikrant Malik will also looking to start the year on a high note amongst a very big startlist having 40+ Javelin throwers.

