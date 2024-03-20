Indian Open Jumps: Anees Yahiya wins gold, Abdulla dominates triple jump

Muhammad Anees Yahiya won the long jump gold while Abdullah Aboobacker dominated the triple jump field at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps competition at Anju Bobby High Performance Center, Bengaluru on Wednesday.



In the long jump field without Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar, Anees recorded the best jump of 7.94m to clinch the gold medal while Aditya Kumar Singh of Madhya Pradesh recorded a personal best of 7.78m to win silver.

Vishnu Siva Shankar of Delhi won bronze with the best jump of 7.50m.

With Murali and Jeswin already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, only one spot remains for an Indian jumper but none of the jumpers came close to the Paris qualification mark of 8.22m today.

Abdulla Aboobacker trumps Eldhose Paul in triple jump

Commonwealth Games medalist Abdulla Aboobacker jumped 16.76m in his first competition of the season to win the gold while another CWG medalist Eldhose Paul recorded 16.45m to win silver.

U20 World Championships medalist Selva Prabhu jumped 16.32m to take the bronze medal. National record holder Praveen Chitravel skipped the tournament.

However, all three medalists were far from their personal best and farther from the Paris Olympic qualification mark which is 17.22m.

Jesse Sandesh wins high jump, M Gowtham shatters meet record in Pole Vault

In the absence of Tejaswin Shankar and Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh (Karnataka) won the gold medal in men's high jump with a height of 2.20m while Aadarsh Ram (Tamil Nadu) and Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odisha) clinched silver and bronze with a jump of 2.10m.

M Gowtham of Tamil Nadu recorded a height of 5.10m to shatter the meet record in Pole Vault while another Tamil Nadu vaulter Reegan G won silver with 5.00m.

Shekhar Kumar Pandey of Uttar Pradesh won the bronze with 4.90m.

U20 National record holder Kuldeep Kumar and National Games gold medalist Dev Kumar Meena put out a disappointing show as they failed to clear 5m recording 4.70m and 4.90m respectively.