Shaili Singh and Kujur light up an otherwise dull Indian Open Athletics Meet

Animesh Kujur lit up the Indian Open Athletics Meets 2025 with promising sprints at the JN Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

In the men's 100m sprint, he produced a 10.38s run and finished ahead of Abhay Singh (MP) 10.68s in the prelims A race. Despite stating that his main focus with the Federation Cup, the 21-year old put up a strong show.

Animesh returned to the track in the 200m and clocked a healthy 20.63s.

In the women's long jump event, Shaili Singh was in action and she produced an effort of 6.45m.

🚨#News | Shalini Singh shines at Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 - Chennai🏃‍♀️



👉Jumps 6.45m to surpass the Asian Athletics Qualification mark.



📸Twitter/ AFI#longjump @afiindia pic.twitter.com/Epns2gIdrf — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 15, 2025

These performances were the lone bright spots on a day when most athletes were short of their best.

In the men's long jump, the national record holder Jeswin Aldrin finished a lowly seventh with a jump of 7.36m.

In the men's javelin throw event, the Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Kumar Jena was the star attraction. But his throw of 75.99m was well below par. Yashvir Singh's 77.49m was the best throw of the day.

The meet was always expected to be a training competition for the Federation Cup to be held in Kochi from April 21 to 24 and the performances reflected the sentiments of the athletes.

Select results

800m Women: Twinkle Chaudhary (Punjab) 2:09.39s; Anslin M (Tamil Nadu) 2:11.56s; Priscilla Daniel (Kerala) 2:11.79s

800m Men: Race B: Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:48.95s; Bejoy J (Kerala) 1:49.68s; Rijoy J (Kerala) 1:49.79s

100m Hurdles Men: Manav R (Railway Sports) 13.94s; Tejas Shirse (Reliance) 13.96s; Muhammed Lazan VK (JSW) 14.37S

Pole Vault Women: Baranica Elangovan (TN) 3.90m; Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 3.80m; Mariya Jaison (Railway Sports) 3.80m

200m Men: Best time - Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.63s

Women's Triple Jump: Bhumika KN (Karnataka) 12.05m; Akansha (UP)11.73m; Pournima Marne (MAH) 11.12m

Men's 100m: Prelims Race A: Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 10.38s; Abhay Singh (MP) 10.68s; Vignesh A (MP) 10.74s

Men's Pole Vault: M Gowtham (TN) 5.10m; Yugendran R (TN) 5.10m; Kuldeep Kumar (JSW) 5.00m

Men's Long Jump: Aditya Kumar Singh (UP) 7.74m; Swaminathan R (Railway Sports) 7.64m; Sharon Jestus J (TN) 7.54m