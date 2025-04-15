Athletics
Shaili Singh and Kujur light up an otherwise dull Indian Open Athletics Meet
Despite competing to merely comply with AFI's norms, Kujur put up a good show.
Animesh Kujur lit up the Indian Open Athletics Meets 2025 with promising sprints at the JN Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
In the men's 100m sprint, he produced a 10.38s run and finished ahead of Abhay Singh (MP) 10.68s in the prelims A race. Despite stating that his main focus with the Federation Cup, the 21-year old put up a strong show.
Animesh returned to the track in the 200m and clocked a healthy 20.63s.
In the women's long jump event, Shaili Singh was in action and she produced an effort of 6.45m.
🚨#News | Shalini Singh shines at Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 - Chennai🏃♀️— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 15, 2025
👉Jumps 6.45m to surpass the Asian Athletics Qualification mark.
📸Twitter/ AFI#longjump @afiindia pic.twitter.com/Epns2gIdrf
These performances were the lone bright spots on a day when most athletes were short of their best.
In the men's long jump, the national record holder Jeswin Aldrin finished a lowly seventh with a jump of 7.36m.
In the men's javelin throw event, the Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Kumar Jena was the star attraction. But his throw of 75.99m was well below par. Yashvir Singh's 77.49m was the best throw of the day.
The meet was always expected to be a training competition for the Federation Cup to be held in Kochi from April 21 to 24 and the performances reflected the sentiments of the athletes.
Select results
800m Women: Twinkle Chaudhary (Punjab) 2:09.39s; Anslin M (Tamil Nadu) 2:11.56s; Priscilla Daniel (Kerala) 2:11.79s
800m Men: Race B: Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:48.95s; Bejoy J (Kerala) 1:49.68s; Rijoy J (Kerala) 1:49.79s
100m Hurdles Men: Manav R (Railway Sports) 13.94s; Tejas Shirse (Reliance) 13.96s; Muhammed Lazan VK (JSW) 14.37S
Pole Vault Women: Baranica Elangovan (TN) 3.90m; Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 3.80m; Mariya Jaison (Railway Sports) 3.80m
200m Men: Best time - Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.63s
Women's Triple Jump: Bhumika KN (Karnataka) 12.05m; Akansha (UP)11.73m; Pournima Marne (MAH) 11.12m
Men's 100m: Prelims Race A: Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 10.38s; Abhay Singh (MP) 10.68s; Vignesh A (MP) 10.74s
Men's Pole Vault: M Gowtham (TN) 5.10m; Yugendran R (TN) 5.10m; Kuldeep Kumar (JSW) 5.00m
Men's Long Jump: Aditya Kumar Singh (UP) 7.74m; Swaminathan R (Railway Sports) 7.64m; Sharon Jestus J (TN) 7.54m