Indian Open Athletics 2025: An oppportunity for top athletes to shine

Chennai's JN Stadium is all set to host the Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 on the 15th of April.

The meet is the next step on the domestic track and field calendar after Sangrur (Punjab), Nadiad (Gujarat) and Ranchi (Jharkhand).

On the track, spectators can expect thrilling contests in the sprints (100m, 200m, 400m), middle-distance events (800m, 1500m), hurdles (110m, 400m), and Steeple chase (3,000m).

The field events will include jumps (long, triple, high jump, and pole vault) and throws (javelin and shot put).

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had mandated the athletes to compete in either the Indian Open Athletics Meet or the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) to meet minimum eligibility criteria to qualify for the Federation Cup, the season’s first national championship which is scheduled to take place from April 21-24 in Kochi.

The Federation Cup itself will be a selection event for the Asian championships in Gumi (South Korea) which will be held from May 27 to 31.

The marquee men's 100m will see over 48 athletes with Animesh Kujur being the headline act. The mark that they will be pursuing is that of Gurindervir Singh's, who shattered the national record at the 2025 Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru by clocking a stunning time of 10.20s.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a four-time national champion and the current national record holder in shot put, will be in the fray as well.

Additionally, Kishore Jena, the silver medalist in javelin throw at the Asian Games, will also be present to make his mark.

The national record holder Jeswin Aldrin will also be competing in the men's long jump.

Amoj Jacob who was part of India's gold medal winning 4×400 metres relay team at the Asian Athletics Championships will be competing as well.

Similarly, Shaili Singh will be in action in the women's long jump.

The competition will spotlight emerging talent from across the country, with young athletes looking to make their mark against established stars in their respective disciplines.