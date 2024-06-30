Athletics
Mixed Relay team breaches NR, misses Olympic qualification
Indian Mixed Relay team narrowly missed the Olympic quota, despite setting a new national record of 3:12.87s.
A stellar performance by Indian athletes Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal, and Kiran Pahal saw them shatter the National Record in the 4x400m mixed relay, clocking an impressive 3:12.87s at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships held in Panchkula on Sunday.
However, they narrowly missed out on the Olympic quota, falling short of the required qualification time of 3:11.88s, despite their outstanding performance setting a new national record at 3:12.87s.
The Indian team's hopes for a direct qualification via world rankings for the Paris Olympics remain uncertain. The competition at the global level continues to be fierce, demanding sustained excellence from athletes striving to represent their nation on the grand stage.
This new record eclipses their previous best of 3:14.34s, achieved while winning gold at the Asian Relay Championships. However, it was not enough to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.