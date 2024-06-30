Mixed Relay team breaches NR, misses Olympic qualification

A stellar performance by Indian athletes Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal, and Kiran Pahal saw them shatter the National Record in the 4x400m mixed relay, clocking an impressive 3:12.87s at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships held in Panchkula on Sunday.

However, they narrowly missed out on the Olympic quota, falling short of the required qualification time of 3:11.88s, despite their outstanding performance setting a new national record at 3:12.87s.

𝐍𝐑 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐲, 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 #𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐪𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐚 by 1 sec! 💔



India A of Muhammed Anas, Jyothika Sri, Kiran Pahal and Mohammed Ajmal break the national record of 4*400 mixed relay team with an incredible run of 3:12.87. 🏃💪🏃‍♀️



The Indian team's hopes for a direct qualification via world rankings for the Paris Olympics remain uncertain. The competition at the global level continues to be fierce, demanding sustained excellence from athletes striving to represent their nation on the grand stage.



This new record eclipses their previous best of 3:14.34s, achieved while winning gold at the Asian Relay Championships. However, it was not enough to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.