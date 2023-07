List of Indian medallists at 2023 Asian Athletics Championships

India recorded a fine show at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships over the last five days to finish with 27 medals - six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze. In terms of medals won, this campaign is India’s best ever away from home.

Japan finished on top with 37 medals, including 16 gold medals. China finished second with 22 medals, including 8 gold medals. India were third, ahead of Sri Lanka at 4th.

Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary won medals in two events, establishing themselves as Asian greats for this season in short and middle distances respectively. Shot putter Abha Khatua also came up with a massive new PB and national record to get India two podium places in that event alongside bronze winner Manpreet Kaur.

Medal winners of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/7jequEWg9x — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 17, 2023

Indian Gold medallists at 2023 Asian Athletics Championship (6)

Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 100m hurdles

Abdulla Booobacker - Men's triple jump

Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m

Ajay Kumar Saroj - Men's 1500m

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shot put

Mixed 4x400m relay team

Indian Silver medallists at 2023 Asian Athletics Championship (12)

Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 200m

Chanda - Women's 800m

Parul Chaudhary - Women's 5000m

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km racewalk

Shaili Singh - Women's long jump

Abha Khatua - Women's Shot put

Swapna Barman - Women's Heptathlon

DP Manu - Men's Javelin

M. Sreeshankar - Men's long jump

Sarvesh Anil Kushare - Men's high jump

Krishan Kumar - Men's 800m

Men’s relay Team (4x400) of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Variyathodi, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Kurian

Indian Bronze medallists at 2023 Asian Athletics Championship (9)

Manpreet Kaur - Women's Shot put

Ankita - Women's 5000m

Aishwarya Mishra - Women's 400m

Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon

Santhosh Kumar - Men's 400m hurdles

Vikash Singh - Men's 20km racewalk

Abhishek Pal - Men's 10000m

Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000m

Women’s relay team (4x400m) of Rezoana Mallick, Aishwarya Mishra, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan