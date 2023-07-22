Indian javelin throwers dominate Lebanon National Championship

Indian javelin throwers Kishore Kumar Jena and Annu Rani dominated the Lebanon National Championship in Beirut on Friday as the duo made top-of-the-podium finishes in their respective fields.

In men's javelin throw, Kishore won the gold medal with a throw of 78.96m, while his compatriot Shivpal settled for silver with a 73.34m throw.

This was the first-ever international tournament for the Odisha youngster, Kishore.

Indian javelin throwers dominated Lebanon national championship held in Beirut in evening today. Kishore Jena (78.96m) was winner in the men's event, while Annu Rani (55.32m) won gold in the women's event. Shivpal won silver (73.34m) in men's event. pic.twitter.com/mt1jx3I0Fn — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 21, 2023

In the women's category, Annu won the gold medal with a throw of 55.32m. It was a sub-par throw considering Annu's personal best is 63.24m.



The tournament was important for the Indian athletes with qualification for World Championships in Budapest at stake. After winning the gold medal, Kishore is now precariously placed at the 36th spot, and he will be hoping to stay there till July 30 - the qualification deadline - to secure a place for his first-ever world championships.

Athletics, Lebanese National championships: It'll be 1086 points for Kishore Kumar Jena via his 78.96m throw.. it will take him from 1126 to probably 1128 points on the Road to Budapest charts.. No improvement for Annu Rani for her mark of 55.32m.. https://t.co/vWMvRAnM1B — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 21, 2023

Shivapal, however, is far away from qualification at the moment given his lack of participation in tournaments this year. He needs to breach the automatic qualification mark of 85.20m.



National record holder, Annu Rani is placed 29th at the moment, and she has more or less secured the qualification for her event.