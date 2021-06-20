Indian Grand Prix 4: Preview, Events, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

With the Tokyo Olympics being almost a month away, the Indian Grand Prix 4 to be hosted tomorrow at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala will give Indian athletes another chance to qualify for the Olympics.



Preview

Indian athletes have hardly been involved in serious competition for several months. Before the onset of the dreaded second wave of the Coronavirus in the country, the Federation Cup was held in March. Several Indian track and field athletes missed the meets in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan because of travel restrictions and COVID quarantine protocols. As a result, they will be under pressure to perform here in Patiala in order to book their tickets to Tokyo.

Who are the athletes to watch out for?

Dutee Chand will be looking for the Olympic Qualification Standard in Womens 100m and 200m. [Source: NY Times]

Several prominent Indian athletes like Dutee Chand and Hima Das will be featuring in the Indian Grand Prix. They will be part of the 4x400m relay race as well as the 200m races. Dutee Chand will also feature in Women's 100m sprint where she needs to secure a qualification mark of 11.15 seconds.



The focus will also be on Men's 4x400m relay race. Fans should also keep an eye out for MP Jabir and Arokia Rajiv in the Men's 400m sprint event where they need to secure a qualifying standard of 44.90 seconds. Jabir will also be competing in the Men's 400m Hurdles race.

Tejaswin Shankar, who set the national high jump record in April 2018 will also be aiming to achieve the Olympic standard for qualification. He's currently on 1158 points, 47 points behind the athlete in 32nd place. The Olympic qualifying standard in high jump is 2.33m.

Eyes would also be on Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor who has slipped to 31st place out of the 32 that will be filled up for the Olympics. The Olympic qualification standard in Shot Put is 21.10m.

What to expect in the Indian Grand Prix 4?

Several Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics [Source: Scroll]

Though Athletics have never been India's strong suit at the Games, as many as 10 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as of June 12. KT Irfan became the first to secure qualification in Men's 20 km racewalking. He will be joined by Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla in the same event.



Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will also offer Indians plenty of hope given their exceptional form and quality. Meanwhile, India will also participate in the 4x400m mixed relay which is being introduced for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite this, the qualification hopes of several prominent Indian athletes were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to train, take part in a competitive event, or travel for months, these athletes will now be aiming to secure the qualification standards in the Indian Grand Prix.

The National Inter-State Championships will also begin on June 25 after the Indian Grand Prix where these athletes will get another Olympic qualifying chance. However, they wouldn't want to leave it that late.

Where to watch Indian Grand Prix 4 and Live Streaming?

The live stream of Indian Grand Prix 4 will be on the Athletic Federation of India's Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFJn9dja3hnrU8Hi18Tw1ig)

Their social media accounts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AFIIndiaofficial) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/afiindia) will also provide live updates from the Grand Prix.

When to watch Indian Grand Prix 4?

The Indian Grand Prix 4 will begin in Patiala at 6:30 PM and will continue until the last race at 9:05 PM.