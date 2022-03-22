Indian Grand Prix 2: All you need to know - Athletes to watch, Schedule, Live Streaming

The second edition of the annual athletics Indian Grand Prix 2 2022 athletics competition is set to commence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Athletes to watch out for

There are plenty of track and field events lined up for the second edition of the Grand Prix. Tajinderpal Toor will be the hot favourite to not just win but also better his PB in the men's shot put event. In the women's Discus Throw, Kamalpreet Kaur will be another Olympian looking to improve upon her own scores in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games this year.

Amongst the track athletes, Avinash Sable will be a key contender in the men's 3000m steeplechase while Jisna Mathew will be one to look out for in the women's 400m event. Priya Mohan is another youngster who will be going for glory in the same event after her performance just last week. The men's 400m hurdles is a highly competitive event with MP Jabir, T Santhosh Kumar and National Record holder Ayyasamy Dharun all going for Gold. The 100m women's final will be not be featuring Dutee Chand and Hima Das but will have Vijaya Kumari, Navami HR, Dhaneshwari At and others.

AFI competition calendar 2022 out#Athletics — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 5, 2022





Schedule (Sunday, March 23, 2022)

15.40 hrs- 100m Men Race -A

15.50 hrs -100m Men Race- B

16.00 hrs -100m Women Final

16.20 hrs -Shot Put Women Final

16.25 hrs -400m hurdles Women Final

16.30 hrs -Triple Jump Women Final

16.35 hrs -Discus Throw Men Final

16.35 hrs -400m hurdles Men Final

16.45 hrs -400m Men Race -A

16.55 hrs -400m Men Race- B

17.00 hrs -Shot Put Men Final

17.05 hrs -400m Men Race - C

17.10 hrs -400m Women Final

17.15 hrs -800m Men Race - A

17.20 hrs -800m Men Race - B

17.30 hrs -Triple Jump Men Final

17.30 hrs -800m Women Final

17.35 hrs -Discus Throw Women Final

17.40 hrs -3000m Steeplechase Women Final

18.00 hrs -3000m Steeplechase Men Final





Where to Watch

The Indian Grand Prix 2 2022 will be live-streamed on the Athletic Federation of India's YouTube channel.





