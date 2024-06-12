Athletics
Indian Grand Prix: Golden comeback for Ancy Sojan, Sachin sets new personal best
Ancy Sojan toppled Nayana James in an intense women's long jump final, while Sachin Yadav won gold in the men's javelin throw.
Ancy Sojan made a golden comeback to clinch the women's long jump title in an intense final at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Sachin Yadav and Jyothika Sri Dandi caught the limelight after setting new personal best performances.
Ancy, making a comeback after her historic Asian Games medal last year, didn't take much time to find her rhythm and delivered a terrific performance, with five jumps above the mark of 6.30m.
She faced a tough challenge from the consistent Nayana James, who clinched the silver medal with a best jump of 6.48m on her final attempt.
The bronze medal of this intense final went to Bhavani Yadav (6.27m). The quality of the final was quite good as six long jumpers crossed the 6m mark.
Personal Best for Sachin, Jyothika
Sachin Yadav snatched all the limelight in the men's javelin final, which was especially hyped for the comeback of Rohit Yadav. Sachin made a significant improvement in his personal best to achieve a mark of 82.69m.
Rohit, on the other hand, could not find his best form and finished second with an average throw of 75.52m. However, he will be much happier to mark his presence this season, which was heavily shortened due to an injury scare.
Meanwhile, Jyothika Sri Dandi clocked the first sub-52 timing of the year for India in the women's 400m, improving her personal best to 51.53 seconds with a massive improvement of 1.20 seconds.
The youngster continued her good form this year, finishing ahead of the more experienced quarter-milers in the country. Subha Venkatesan (52.34) and Poovamma Raju (52.62) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Another highlight of the day was the women's 100m final, where the two youngsters Abinaya Rajarajan (11.60) and V. Sudheeksha (11.75) qualified for the World U20 Athletics Championships with their personal best timings.
List of winners
Women's 100m - Sneha SS - 11.41s
Women's 200m - Nithya Gandhe - 24.23s
Women's 400m - Jyothika Sri Dandi - 51.53s
Women's 800m - Heena - 2:12.21s
Women's 3000m - Aksana - 9:55.14s
Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan - 6.52m
Women's Triple Jump - Poorva Nitesh Sawant - 13.14m
Women's High Jump - Abhinaya S Shetty - 1.74m
Women's Shot Put - Abha Khatua - 17.93m
Women's Javelin Throw - K Rashmi - 49.69m
Men's 100m - Ragul Kumar G - 10.56s
Men's 400m - Rince Joseph - 46.46s
Men's 800m - Prakash Gadade - 1:48.53s
Men's 3000m - Kiran Matre - 8:09.86s
Men's Long Jump - Arya S - 7.76m
Men's Triple Jump - Karthik Unnikrishnan - 16.11m
Men's High Jump - Swadhin Kumar Manjhi - 2.10m
Men's Shot Put - Prabhkirpal Singh - 17.49m
Men's Javelin Throw - Sachin Yadav - 82.69m