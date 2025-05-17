Indian Grand Prix 2 LIVE: Afsal, Animesh Kujur in action- Blog, updates, results

India's top athletes will compete one final time before the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, starting May 27. The focus will be on India's 400m runners, Animesh and Afsal, at the IGP event.

Schedule:

15:55 – Long Jump (Women)

16:25 – Shot Put (Men – 7.260kg)

16:30 – 100m Hurdles (Women – 0.838m)

16:50 – 400m Hurdles (Men – 0.914m)

17:10 – 400m Hurdles (Women – 0.762m)

16:55 – Triple Jump (Men – 13m board)

17:15 – Javelin Throw (Women – 600g)

17:30 – 800m (Men)

17:35 – 800m (Women)

17:40 – 400m Men- (Race A, B, C, D)

18:00 – 400m Women- (Race A, B)

