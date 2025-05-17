Athletics
Indian Grand Prix 2 LIVE: Afsal, Animesh Kujur in action- Blog, updates, results
India's 400m runners will be in action today at the IGP 2 at Trivandrum. Get all the live updates.
India's top athletes will compete one final time before the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, starting May 27. The focus will be on India's 400m runners, Animesh and Afsal, at the IGP event.
Schedule:
15:55 – Long Jump (Women)
16:25 – Shot Put (Men – 7.260kg)
16:30 – 100m Hurdles (Women – 0.838m)
16:50 – 400m Hurdles (Men – 0.914m)
17:10 – 400m Hurdles (Women – 0.762m)
16:55 – Triple Jump (Men – 13m board)
17:15 – Javelin Throw (Women – 600g)
17:30 – 800m (Men)
17:35 – 800m (Women)
17:40 – 400m Men- (Race A, B, C, D)
18:00 – 400m Women- (Race A, B)
LIVE Updates:
- 17 May 2025 1:25 PM GMT
Here are the results from women's Javelin Throw event.
- 17 May 2025 12:31 PM GMT
Women's 400m to get underway
The athletes are divided in two heats.
NR: Hima Das’s timing of 50.79 set in 2018.
- 17 May 2025 12:30 PM GMT
Men's 400m Race D: Rajesh Ramesh of Tamil Nadu clocks 45.77.
Here are the results from Race D:
- 17 May 2025 12:25 PM GMT
Men's 400m Race C: Tamil Nadu's Suraj A finishes with 47:00s
One more heat in Men's 400m to go.
- 17 May 2025 12:22 PM GMT
Men's 400m Race B: Haryana's Harsh Kumar wins with 47.41s
Muhammed Anas holds the national record of 45.21s set in 2019.