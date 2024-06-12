Olympics Begin In
Indian Grand Prix-3 Live: Sarvesh Kushare, Rohit Yadav, Kishore Jena in action - Blog, Results, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the Indian Grand Prix-3 at Kanteerva stadium, Bangalore.

Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare in action at Indian Grand Prix-3.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Jun 2024 9:10 AM GMT

Indian Grand Prix-3 Live: Top Indian athletes in action at the third Indian Grand Prix of the season at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Ancy Sojan in women's long jump and Rohit Yadav in men's javelin throw making their comeback after a long injury break. Rohit will face a good challenge from Kishore Jena while Nayana James will be a roadblock for Ancy.

The one of the most exciting event of the day will be the women's 400m as most of the top Indian quarter milers are in action later today.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-06-12 07:30:07
