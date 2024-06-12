Athletics
Indian Grand Prix-3 Live: Sarvesh Kushare, Rohit Yadav, Kishore Jena in action - Blog, Results, Updates
Catch all the Live action from the Indian Grand Prix-3 at Kanteerva stadium, Bangalore.
Indian Grand Prix-3 Live: Top Indian athletes in action at the third Indian Grand Prix of the season at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday.
Ancy Sojan in women's long jump and Rohit Yadav in men's javelin throw making their comeback after a long injury break. Rohit will face a good challenge from Kishore Jena while Nayana James will be a roadblock for Ancy.
The one of the most exciting event of the day will be the women's 400m as most of the top Indian quarter milers are in action later today.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 12 Jun 2024 9:10 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Triple Jump - Final
Here is the starting lineup for the this final having 13 entries. Karthik Unnikrishnan will be the start to watch out for in this event.
- 12 Jun 2024 8:35 AM GMT
Up Next - women's javelin throw U20 event - final
Here is the lineup of the final. there are five entries in the final with Nishi Kumari of Bihar will be the star attraction.