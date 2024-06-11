Indian Grand Prix 3: Athletes gear up for action in Bengaluru

The third leg of the Indian Grand Prix is set to begin on June 12 at the Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Jointly organized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the Karnataka Athletics Association, and NEB Sports Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the event promises to be an exciting competition across 12 disciplines.

Who will be participating?

Indian athletes, both men and women, will be representing their states at the event. Additionally, institutions like the armed forces, ONGC, Reliance, JSW, and Railways will have their athletes competing as well.

What events to look forward to?

The competition will feature a range of events.

Track Events: 100m, 400m, 800m, 3000m

Field Events: High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw

Additionally, U-20 Men and Women will compete in the 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, Shot Put, Discus Throw, and Javelin Throw.

Familiar faces

The previous edition in Chennai saw stellar performances with players like MP Jabir securing the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles and 20-year-old R Yugendran setting a new meet record.

With established players like Jyothi Yarraji, DP Manu, Annu Rani, and Jeswin Aldrin yet to meet the Olympic qualification mark, fans will be excited to look forward to which athlete will impress this time.

Where to watch?

While the Indian GP won’t be telecasted on Indian TV channels, fans can watch the action unfold live on the Athletics Federation of India’s official YouTube Channel.