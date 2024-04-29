Indian Grand Prix-1: Participants, preview and schedule

The Indian Grand Prix 1 is all set to kick off at the prestigious Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Anticipation is high as top athletes from across the nation converge to compete in nine disciplines, promising a day filled with electrifying performances and rivalries.

The event will kick off at 3:30 pm with the men's triple jump final, setting the stage for an action-packed evening of competition. The one day event will conclude with the women's 3000m steeplechase, scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm.

Hima Das is BACK⚡️⚡️



Star sprinter Hima Das received approval from NADA after suspension, and is now poised to make a return to competitive athletics at the Indian Grand Prix 1.https://t.co/LgPYRH8aSF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 28, 2024

One of the most anticipated battles of the event is expected to unfold between Uttar Pradesh's World U20 long jump silver medalist, Shaili Singh, and Kerala's Asian medallist, Nayana James. The clash between these two formidable athletes is set to steal the spotlight, with Nayana's recent personal best of 6.67m at the Indian Open Jumps competition setting the stage for an intense match-up against Shaili, who clinched the second spot with a jump of 6.40m.



Adding to the excitement is the return of star sprinter Hima Das, who is set to make a comeback after receiving clearance from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The 24-year-old, known for her explosive speed on the track, will be looking to make a statement in the women's 200m race.

Joining the fray are other notable athletes such as two-time Asian Games champion, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and World Championships finalist javelin thrower, Manu DP. With a stellar lineup of talent across various disciplines, spectators can expect a showcase of athleticism like never before.

List of Athletes participating: Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Nayana James (Long Jump), Hima Das (200m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Manu DP (Javelin Throw), Prasad Bhoi (100m), Gurkirat Singh (100m), Shankar Lal Swami (3000m Steeplechase), Bal Kishan (3000m Steeplechase), Mohammed Afsal (800m), Srabani Nanda (100m, 200m).

Full schedule of Indian grand prix 1: Schedule