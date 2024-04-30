Olympics Begin In
Athletics

Indian Grand Prix 1 LIVE: Hima Das makes a return- Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Indian Grand Prix 1 happening in Bengaluru.

Hima Das (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 April 2024 11:17 AM GMT

Indian Grand Prix 1 LIVE: Celebrated Indian sprinter Hima Das will make a return after months of absence in 200m as NADA cleared her from Doping violations.

The tournament will be an Olympic qualifying event for the Indian athletes and will act as the season opener.

Shaili Singh, Nayana James, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and Manu DP will target their respective qualification marks.

Stay tuned for updates.

AthleticsAthletics federation of IndiaHima DasTajinderpal Toor
