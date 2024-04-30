Athletics
Indian Grand Prix 1 LIVE: Hima Das makes a return- Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Indian Grand Prix 1 happening in Bengaluru.
Indian Grand Prix 1 LIVE: Celebrated Indian sprinter Hima Das will make a return after months of absence in 200m as NADA cleared her from Doping violations.
The tournament will be an Olympic qualifying event for the Indian athletes and will act as the season opener.
Shaili Singh, Nayana James, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and Manu DP will target their respective qualification marks.
Live Updates
- 30 April 2024 11:09 AM GMT
An anti-climatic end as Praveen finishes with 15.66m
A good show from the experienced campaigner as he starts the season with a 17.12m mark and missed Olympic qualification.
- 30 April 2024 10:55 AM GMT
A foul jump from Praveen.
It looks like that Praveen lost the momentum and couldn't take off in his last stride. His fifth jump will be marked as no jump.
- 30 April 2024 10:45 AM GMT
Praveen breaches 17m mark.
Praveen Chitravel jumps 17.12m in his fourth attempt and is just 0.10m short of Olympic qualification.
- 30 April 2024 10:16 AM GMT
Eldhose improves minutely.
Eldhose Paul jumps 16.18m and he is still second in the field.
- 30 April 2024 10:13 AM GMT
A big improvement for Praveen.
Praveen Chitravel extends his lead and jumps 16.79m in his second attempt to better the previous jump of 16.49m.
- 30 April 2024 10:05 AM GMT
Not so great start from Eldhose Paul.
Eldhose Paul comes up with a jump of 16.14m in his first attempt and it is not that great of a jump.