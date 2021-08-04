Tokyo Olympics: Indians congratulate Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for reaching javelin throw final

It was a momentous day for athletics in India when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra hurled a massive 86.65m throw to reach the finals of the Men's Javelin Throw event in Tokyo Olympics.



Incidentally, Neeraj also topped the qualification event and became the first Indian to achieve the feat of topping an athletics qualification event and reach the finals.





Just an hour after Neeraj's historic performance, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hurled a big 85.16m throw in group B of the qualification event and topped his group to make it into the finals. His overall performance was marked him as the third-highest thrower in both the groups combined, behind Chopra and Germany's World no. 1 Johannes Vetter.

As Nadeem ensured a final spot, the Indian social media space rejoiced over the fact that they will see a lip-smacking India vs Pakistan contest in the finals of the event on August 7.



