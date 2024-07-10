Indian athletics team to train at three locations in build-up to Paris Olympics

With the Olympics fast approaching, the Indian athletic contingent will train at three different overseas locations as they head into their final leg of preparations for the Summer Games.

The 30-member team will congregate in Paris on July 28, four days before the commencement of the athletics event.

The three locations are The Olympic Sports Center in Spala, Poland, Antalya in Turkey, and St. Moritz in Switzerland. ﻿

Neeraj to train at Antalya

﻿Speaking to the media, chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said "The members of the national athletics team will be training at different venues to prepare for the Olympic Games but will have to assemble in Paris on July 28.”

﻿He also confirmed that world champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will train at Antalya.

"He (Chopra) has already reached Turkey and will reach Paris on July 28,” Nair added.

﻿Racewalkers training in Bengaluru, relay teams to train in Poland

﻿The four male racewalkers Akshdeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Vikash Singh, Suraj Panwar - and triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker are currently based at the Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru.

Ankita Dhyani, a last-minute addition is also at Bengaluru, training for the 5000m event.

Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary will train in St. Moritz in Switzerland. All the members of the 4x400m relay team, both men and women will leave for Poland on Thursday.

Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), and Praveen Chithravel (triple jump) reached Poland earlier this week.

“Annu Rani (javelin), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put) and Abha Khatua (shot put) will also leave for Poland on Thursday,” Nair concluded.