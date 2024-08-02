Indian Athletics Squad at Olympic Games Paris 2024: Schedule, Medal Chances

Indian Athletics contingent of 29 athletes is the largest ever Indian contingent that will participate in the track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Indian athletes will be looking to break some national records at the quadrennial event.

On a constant rise since Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Indian athletes have been performing at the world level consistently and they are performing well.

Indian athletics contingent for Paris 2024

Men- Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Akshdeep Singh (20km race walk), Vikas Singh (20km race walk), Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay), Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Santhosh Tamilarasan (4x400m relay), Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump)

Women - Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase and 5000m), Ankita (5000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay), Subha Venkatesan (4x400m relay), Vithya Ramraj (4x400m relay), Poovamma MR (4x400m relay), Prachi (4x400m relay), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/ race walk mixed marathon)

Schedule of Indian Athletics Contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics: (All Timings in IST)

2nd August

Women's 5000m Round-1- Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani - 9:40 PM

Men's Shot Put Qualification - Tajinderpal Singh Toor- 11:40 PM

3rd August

Men's Shot put final- Tajinderpal Singh Toor- 11:05 PM*

4th August

Women's Steeplechase Round 1- Parul Chaudhary- 1:35 PM

Men's Long jump qualification - Jeswin Aldrin- 2:30 PM

5th August

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1- Avinash Sable- 10:34 PM

Women's 400m Round 1- Kiran Pahal- 3:25 PM

Women's 5000m final- Parul Chaudhary, Ankit Dhyani 12:40 AM (Next Day)*

6th August

Men Javelin Group A qualification- 1:50 PM, Group B- 3:20 PM- Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena

Women's 400m repechage- Kiran Pahal- 2:50 PM*



Men's Long Jump final- Jeswin Aldrin- 11:50 PM*

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final- Parul Chaudhary- 12:40 AM*

7th August

Marathon Racewalk Relay mixed team- Suraj Panwar/Priyanka Goswami 11:00 AM

Men's High Jump qualification- Sarvesh Anil Kushare- 01:35 PM

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1- Jyothi Yarraji- 01:45 PM

Women's Javelin Group A qualification- Annu Rani- 01:55 PM, Group B: 3:20 PM

Men's Triple jump qualification- Abdolla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel- 10:45 PM

Women's 400m semis- Kiran Pahal- 12:15 AM* (next day)

Men's 3000m Steeplechase final- Avinash Sable- 01:10 AM*

8th August

Women's 100m hurdles Repechage- Jyothi Yarraji- 2:05 PM*

Men's Javelin Throw Final- Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena- 11:55 PM

9th August

Women's 4x400m Relay- 02:10 PM

Men's 4x400 Relay- 02:35 PM

Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji- 03:35 PM*

Men's triple jump final- Abdulla Aboobacker- 11:10 PM*

Women's 400m final- Kiran Pahal- 11:30 PM*

10th August

Men's High Jump Final- Sarvesh Anil Kushare-10:40 PM*

Women's Javelin Throw- Annu Rani- 11:10 PM*

Women's 100m hurdles final- Jyothi Yarraji- 11:15 PM*

Men's 4x400m Relay Final-12:42 AM (next day)*

Women's 4x400m Relay Final- 12:52 AM (next day)*

*Subject to qualification from heats or preliminary rounds

Medal Chances- Indian Athletics at Paris Olympics 2024

India's major medal hopes will lie on the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in the men's Javelin Throw. He is having a sub-par season with just three events, a season-best of 88.36m, and issues with his abductor muscle.

But an elite athlete like Neeraj Chopra can turn up the level at any given point and handle pressure better than anyone else.

He will have the company of fellow countryman Kishore Kumar Jena who qualified last year with a massive throw of 87.54m at the Asian Games.

However, Jena is having a very poor season with just two 80 m-plus throws in his kitty. He will have to reset his mindset and go with a clear mind in the Olympics.

If Jena comes up with his personal best at the Olympics, India has a realistic chance of double podium in the Men's Javelin Throw.

While India doesn't have much chance in other events, there are a few who have an outside chance.

Men's 4x400m Relay Team: The team has proved to be a tough competitor at the International level with their showing at the 2023 World Championships. If they break the current national record of 2:59.05, India has an outside chance of finishing in the top five.

Avinash Sable: The man from Maharashtra broke his national record last month in the 3000m Steeplechase and became the first-ever Indian to run a sub-8:10 race in Steeplechase.

If there is a technical race and Sable decides to save his energy for last, there is a huge possibility of him finishing in the top five.

Other Indian athletes to watch out for will be Parul Chaudhary in women's 3000m Steeplechase, Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles, Annu Rani in women's Javelin Throw, and Kiran Pahal in women's 400m.