Inter-State Athletics: 70 athletes achieve Asian Games qualification standards - Take a look at Complete list
Here is the list of all athletes who achieved the Asian Games qualification mark set by AFI at the National Inter-State C'ships.
The National Inter-state athletics concluded with a lot of fireworks as Tajinder Pal Singh Toor broke his national record along with Asian Record in Shot Put and Murali Sreeshankar came jumped 8.41m to record a personal best and qualify for world championships in Long Jump.
Acting as the qualifiers for the upcoming Asian Games, the tournament witnessed 70 Indian athletes achieving the Asian Games qualifying mark set by AFI across 25 disciplines.
It is now up to the selection committee of the AFI to pick the Indian athletics team for the Asian Games by taking into account the performances of the events held earlier in the year, including the Federation Cup last month.
A country can send only two athletes per event and many events have seen more than two breaching the Asian Games qualifying mark.
The AFI had made it mandatory for the athletes to take part in the championship if they are to be considered for the Asian Games selection, except for star javelin thrower Chopra and 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable.
Here is the list of athletes who achieved the Asian Games qualification mark:
Long Jump (Men)
Asian Games mark- 7.95m
Athletes: Murali Sreeshankar- 8.29m, Jeswin Aldrin- 7.98m
Javelin Throw (Men)
Asian Games mark- 78.23m
Athletes: Rohit Yadav- 83.28m, Kishore Kumar Jena- 82.87m, Shivpal Singh- 81.96m
Long Jump (Women)
Asian Games mark- 6.45m
Athletes: Ancy Sojan- 6.51m, Shaili Singh- 6.49m
5000m (Men)
Asian Games mark- 14:00.00
Athletes: Gulveer Singh- 13:43.23, Harmanjot Singh- 13:44.25, Hemraj Gurjar- 13:45.91, Kuldeep Singh- 13:48.06, Harjodhvir Singh- 13:59.37
1500m (Men)
Asian Games mark- 03:47.84s
Athletes: Jinson Jhonson- 3:42.77s, Ajay Kumar Saroj- 3:42.96s
A total of 11 athletes achieved the mark in 1500m but only two will go to Asian Games and Jinson Jhonson and Ajay Kumar secured that place.
Shot Put (Men)
Asian Games mark- 19.00m
Athletes: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor- 21.77m, Karanveer Singh- 19.78m
Shot Put (Women)
Asian Games mark- 16.30m
Athletes: Kiran Baliyan- 17.17m, Manpreet Kaur- 16.61m, Abha Kathua- 16.39m
800m (Women)
Asian Games mark: 2:04.57s
Athletes: Chanda Kumari- 2:03.82s, KM Deeksha- 2:04.35s, Harmilan Bains- 2:04.04s
400m hurdles (Women)
Asian Games mark- 57.48s
Athletes: R Vithya Ramraj- 56.01s, Sinchal Kaveramma- 56.76s
400 hurdles (Men)
Asian Games mark- 49.75s
Athletes: Yashas P- 49.37s, Santosh Kumar- 49.52s
Hammer Throw (Women)
Asian Games mark- 62.03m
Athletes: KM Rachna- 65.03m, Tanya Chaudhary- 63.16m
High jump (Women)
Asian Games mark- 1.80m
Athlete: Pooja- 1.80m
Decathlon (Men)
Asian Games mark- 7500 points
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar- 7576 points
Heptathlon (Women)
Asian Games mark- 5654 points
Athletes: Swapna Barman- 5918 points, Agasara Nandini- 5703
100m hurdles (Women)
Asian Games mark-13.63s
Athletes: Jyothi Yarraji- 12.92s, Nithya R- 13.48s, Agasara Nandini- 13.52s
Triple Jump (Men)
Asian Games mark- 16.60m
Athletes: Praveen Chitravel- 17.07m, Abdulla- 16.88m, Eldhose Paul- 16.75m
High Jump (Men)
Asian Games mark- 2.24m
Athletes: Sarvesh Kushare- 2.24m, Jesse Sandesh- 2.24m
Pole Vault (Women)
Asian Games mark- 4.10m
Athlete: Pavitra Venkatesh- 4.10m
3000m Steeplechase (Women)
Asian Games mark- 9:47s
Athlete: Parul Chaudhary- 9:34s
800m (Men)
Asian Games mark-1:49.05s
Athletes: Krishan Kumar- 1:46.17s, M Afsal P- 1:47.47s, Pradeep Senthilkumar- 1:48s
1500m (Women)
Asian Games mark- 4:15.49s
Athletes: KM Deeksha- 4:06.07s, Harmilan Bains- 4:08.50s, Chand- 4:09.39s, Pooja- 4:09.52s
400m (Men)
Asian Games mark- 46.17s
Athletes: Muhammed Anas Yahiya- 45.76s, Muhammed Ajmal V- 45.90s, Amoj Jacob- 45.91s
400m (Women)
Asian Games mark- 52.96s
Athletes: Anjali- 51.48s, Himashi Malik- 51.76s, Vithya Ramraj- 52.49s, Aishwarya Mishra- 52.79s
Triple Jump (Women)
Asian Games mark-13.58m
Athlete: Sheena NV- 13.60m
10000m run (Men)
Asian Games mark- 29:30.00s
Athletes: Kartik Kumar- 29:01.84s, Gulveer Singh- 29:03.78s, Pritam Kumar- 29:22.36s, Harman jot Singh- 29:26.86s
Many events witnessed no athletes breaching the Asiads mark such as Men's 100m, Men's Pole Vault, Men's 200m, Women's 100m, and many more. The selection committee will take a call on these events including the relay events.
A total of 50-55 athlete contingent is expected to represent India at the Hangzhou Asian Games after final selection.