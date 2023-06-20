Inter-State Athletics: 70 athletes achieve Asian Games qualification standards - Take a look at Complete list

The National Inter-state athletics concluded with a lot of fireworks as Tajinder Pal Singh Toor broke his national record along with Asian Record in Shot Put and Murali Sreeshankar came jumped 8.41m to record a personal best and qualify for world championships in Long Jump.

Acting as the qualifiers for the upcoming Asian Games, the tournament witnessed 70 Indian athletes achieving the Asian Games qualifying mark set by AFI across 25 disciplines.

It is now up to the selection committee of the AFI to pick the Indian athletics team for the Asian Games by taking into account the performances of the events held earlier in the year, including the Federation Cup last month.

A country can send only two athletes per event and many events have seen more than two breaching the Asian Games qualifying mark.

The AFI had made it mandatory for the athletes to take part in the championship if they are to be considered for the Asian Games selection, except for star javelin thrower Chopra and 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable.

Here is the list of athletes who achieved the Asian Games qualification mark:

Long Jump (Men)

Asian Games mark- 7.95m

Athletes: Murali Sreeshankar- 8.29m, Jeswin Aldrin- 7.98m



Javelin Throw (Men)

Asian Games mark- 78.23m

Athletes: Rohit Yadav- 83.28m, Kishore Kumar Jena- 82.87m, Shivpal Singh- 81.96m

Long Jump (Women)

Asian Games mark- 6.45m

Athletes: Ancy Sojan- 6.51m, Shaili Singh- 6.49m

5000m (Men)

Asian Games mark- 14:00.00

Athletes: Gulveer Singh- 13:43.23, Harmanjot Singh- 13:44.25, Hemraj Gurjar- 13:45.91, Kuldeep Singh- 13:48.06, Harjodhvir Singh- 13:59.37

1500m (Men)

Asian Games mark- 03:47.84s



Athletes: Jinson Jhonson- 3:42.77s, Ajay Kumar Saroj- 3:42.96s

A total of 11 athletes achieved the mark in 1500m but only two will go to Asian Games and Jinson Jhonson and Ajay Kumar secured that place.

Shot Put (Men)

Asian Games mark- 19.00m

Athletes: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor- 21.77m, Karanveer Singh- 19.78m

Shot Put (Women)

Asian Games mark- 16.30m

Athletes: Kiran Baliyan- 17.17m, Manpreet Kaur- 16.61m, Abha Kathua- 16.39m



800m (Women)

Asian Games mark: 2:04.57s



Athletes: Chanda Kumari- 2:03.82s, KM Deeksha- 2:04.35s, Harmilan Bains- 2:04.04s

400m hurdles (Women)

Asian Games mark- 57.48s

Athletes: R Vithya Ramraj- 56.01s, Sinchal Kaveramma- 56.76s

400 hurdles (Men)

Asian Games mark- 49.75s

Athletes: Yashas P- 49.37s, Santosh Kumar- 49.52s

Hammer Throw (Women)

Asian Games mark- 62.03m

Athletes: KM Rachna- 65.03m, Tanya Chaudhary- 63.16m

High jump (Women)

Asian Games mark- 1.80m

Athlete: Pooja- 1.80m

Decathlon (Men)

Asian Games mark- 7500 points

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar- 7576 points

Heptathlon (Women)

Asian Games mark- 5654 points

Athletes: Swapna Barman- 5918 points, Agasara Nandini- 5703

100m hurdles (Women)

Asian Games mark-13.63s

Athletes: Jyothi Yarraji- 12.92s, Nithya R- 13.48s, Agasara Nandini- 13.52s

Triple Jump (Men)

Asian Games mark- 16.60m

Athletes: Praveen Chitravel- 17.07m, Abdulla- 16.88m, Eldhose Paul- 16.75m

High Jump (Men)

Asian Games mark- 2.24m

Athletes: Sarvesh Kushare- 2.24m, Jesse Sandesh- 2.24m

Pole Vault (Women)

Asian Games mark- 4.10m

Athlete: Pavitra Venkatesh- 4.10m

3000m Steeplechase (Women)

Asian Games mark- 9:47s



Athlete: Parul Chaudhary- 9:34s

800m (Men)

Asian Games mark-1:49.05s



Athletes: Krishan Kumar- 1:46.17s, M Afsal P- 1:47.47s, Pradeep Senthilkumar- 1:48s



1500m (Women)

Asian Games mark- 4:15.49s

Athletes: KM Deeksha- 4:06.07s, Harmilan Bains- 4:08.50s, Chand- 4:09.39s, Pooja- 4:09.52s

400m (Men)

Asian Games mark- 46.17s

Athletes: Muhammed Anas Yahiya- 45.76s, Muhammed Ajmal V- 45.90s, Amoj Jacob- 45.91s

400m (Women)

Asian Games mark- 52.96s

Athletes: Anjali- 51.48s, Himashi Malik- 51.76s, Vithya Ramraj- 52.49s, Aishwarya Mishra- 52.79s

Triple Jump (Women)

Asian Games mark-13.58m

Athlete: Sheena NV- 13.60m

10000m run (Men)

Asian Games mark- 29:30.00s

Athletes: Kartik Kumar- 29:01.84s, Gulveer Singh- 29:03.78s, Pritam Kumar- 29:22.36s, Harman jot Singh- 29:26.86s

Many events witnessed no athletes breaching the Asiads mark such as Men's 100m, Men's Pole Vault, Men's 200m, Women's 100m, and many more. The selection committee will take a call on these events including the relay events.

A total of 50-55 athlete contingent is expected to represent India at the Hangzhou Asian Games after final selection.