Indian Armyman Velu P eyes World Record running Kashmir - Kanyakumari in 50 days

A soldier from the Indian army, Velu P is an ultra-marathon runner who is currently attempting to complete a run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days, eyeing a Guinness World Record in the process.



Associated with the 60 Para field hospital, Velu has been representing the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in long-distance runs for the last four years. To cover the distance of 4300kms on foot in 50 days, Velu is expected to run 70 to 100kms every day.

Indian Army sport-person started on a mission to run 4,000 kms. Velu P set to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days The Indian Army flagged off his run from Srinagar on Thursday. The athlete aims to reach Kanyakumari via Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, Bangalore pic.twitter.com/eiTRHi6SjZ

His run was flagged off on 1st April 2021 from the 92 Base Hospital at Srinagar, where quite a few running enthusiasts accompanied him for the first 5kms with the Indian National Flag.

Velu has been running for the past 15 years and has represented the Indian team in ultra-marathons. In the upcoming September he is expected to represent India for the Stadium Run at the World Championships in Romania, for which he had won the national trials of 24 hour stadium running held at Bangalore.

Besides, he already has his name on the Limca Book of World Records for running 1600kms in 17 days last year.

Velu is 30 years old and hails from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. He has been representing the state in athletics since he was just 13 years old. After joining the Indian army in 2011, he won a gold medal in the 12.5kms cross-country run held by the army before shifting his focus to ultra-marathons.