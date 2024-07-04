Indian 400m runner Deepanshi suspended for doping violation

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended Deepanshi, one of the country's leading female 400m runner, after she failed a dope test at the recent National Inter-State Championships. The 21-year-old athlete had secured a silver medal in the event, clocking 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal, who completed the race in 50.92 seconds.

The doping violation was discovered from an in-competition sample collected on June 27, either after the heat race or the semifinal. The test results revealed the presence of anabolic steroids, leading to her immediate suspension.

This marks the first positive doping case from the National Inter-State Championships, which took place from June 27-30 and served as the final qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

💬"I had consumed a prohibited substance unknowingly"



Deepanshi's suspension is a major setback for her burgeoning career and raises concerns about the prevalence of doping in Indian athletics. She had been seen as a rising star, with her recent performances positioning her as a strong contender for future international competitions. It is noteworthy that Deepanshi does not train at the national camp, indicating that she follows a different training regimen.



NADA's stringent anti-doping measures aim to ensure fair play and integrity in sports. The organization conducts regular testing and takes swift action against those who breach regulations. Deepanshi now faces a period of ineligibility, during which she will be barred from participating in any competitions.