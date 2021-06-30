Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
India's star sprinter Dutee Chand qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
India's star sprinter Dutee Chand has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The sprinter managed to qualify for both 100m and 200m races via the world rankings quota.
India's star sprinter Dutee Chand has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The sprinter managed to qualify for both 100m and 200m races via the world rankings quota, where 22 slots were up for grabs in the 100m and 15 in the 200m category. A total of 56 athletes will compete in the Olympics women's 100m race.
Dutee had clocked 11.17 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix 4 earlier this week, breaking her own national record.
At the National Inter-State Championships 100m sprint, Dutee finished fourth with a time of 11.62seconds, and was also seen having some discomfort while crossing the finishing line.
Dutee got the ticket for the mega sporting event on the basis of her current World Ranking. While Dutee is presently ranked 44th in the world in 100m, in 200m she is on the 51st spot.
