India's star sprinter Dutee Chand qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

India's star sprinter Dutee Chand has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The sprinter managed to qualify for both 100m and 200m races via the world rankings quota, where 22 slots were up for grabs in the 100m and 15 in the 200m category. A total of 56 athletes will compete in the Olympics women's 100m race.



Dutee had clocked 11.17 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix 4 earlier this week, breaking her own national record.

I am so happy to learn that @DuteeChand has qualified for #Tokyo2020 for 100m & 200m dash event based on her world ranking. Praying that she brings accolades for the country. We're proud of her. Onwards & upwards from here, Dutee, @IamBhavaniDevi & Shivpal - #MyLoveableKIITIans pic.twitter.com/OTUB2TfpJs

At the National Inter-State Championships 100m sprint, Dutee finished fourth with a time of 11.62seconds, and was also seen having some discomfort while crossing the finishing line.



Dutee got the ticket for the mega sporting event on the basis of her current World Ranking. While Dutee is presently ranked 44th in the world in 100m, in 200m she is on the 51st spot.





