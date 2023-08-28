2023 World Athletics Championships: Successes, failures, full list of Indian results

The Indian Athletics contingent stumbled past disappointment after disappointment till the final day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Sunday night provided a historic night.

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal in javelin gave India a first ever Athletics world champion. But on the tracks too, the men's 4x400m relay team and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary created history of their own.

Neeraj's gold medal put India on the 18th spot on the 2023 World Athletics Championship medal tally, the joint-second best in Asia behind Japan.

Neeraj's gold medal is the first ever gold by an Indian in the history of this event and the third after Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003 and Neeraj's silver in 2022. Though Neeraj was the only one to win a medal, there were quite a few positives from the whole campaign.

Javelin Gold: Neeraj Chopra ascends the throne

Neeraj Chopra emerged as a beacon of Indian Athletics just when it seemed India might have to return from Budapest with only disappointment. With his gold medal, Neeraj claimed the coveted title of undisputed world champion in javelin – a distinction that only a select few have attained. He joins an elite league alongside world record holder Jan Zelezny and Andreas Thorkildsen, being only the third athlete to capture both Olympic and World Champion titles in men’s javelin.

Meet the Man of the hour at #World #Athletics ChampionshipsThe moment we all manifested & the ultimate champion @Neeraj_chopra1 made it happen with his his glorious🥇🥳Overall, team 🇮🇳 finished 18th in Medal tally and 21st in the placing tally at the tournament. With 28th… pic.twitter.com/PrWpPgC661 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2023

Kishore Jena, who also came up with a new personal best, and DP Manu, finished at 5th and 6th spots respectively, signalling an era of Indian dominance in the Men's Javelin event.

Parul Chaudhary, relay team create history; Jeswin, Ajay make marks

Parul Chaudhary authored a chapter of tenacity, etching a new national record in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. Eclipsing not only records but also limitations, she set an inspiring benchmark at 9:15.31s.

The men's 4x400m relay team shattered expectations by redefining the Asian record, clocking an astounding 2:59:05 seconds during the qualification round – an achievement that secured them a well-deserved spot in the finals. In the final, the Indian quartet surged to a commendable fifth-place finish with a blazing 2:59.92.

A great start for Jeswin Aldrin at the #WACBudapest23. He leaps 8.00m in his first attempt and sits second in Group B. 👀The automatic qualification mark is 8.15m. #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l1Jki39zUj — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 23, 2023

Two other performances from previous days stand out. In the Men's 1500 meters, Ajay Kumar Saroj clocked his personal best of 3:38.24 seconds seizing the 13th position in the heats, narrowly missing out on the finals. Jeswin Aldrin graced the final round of the Long Jump with a leap of 8.00m. While the final painted a different picture, his leap of 7.77m secured the 11th spot.

Disappointments

Avinash Sable sadly didn't advance to the final as he finished at the 14th spot in the 3000 metres steeplechase heats, clocking 8:22.24 seconds.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel were two major disappointments, both failing to reach the finals in their respective events. In fact, Triple Jump and Racewalk, where there were multiple Indian contenders, turned out to be a dud.

List of Indian results at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Krishan Kumar - 53rd out of 59 (800m)

Ajay Kumar Saroj - 35th out of 58 (1500m) - New PB

Santhosh Kumar T - 36th out of 43 (400m hurdles)

Avinash Sable - 14th out of 37 (3000m steeplechase)

Sarvesh Kushare - 20th out of 33 (High Jump)

Jeswin Aldrin - 12th out of 29 in Qualifying, 11th in Final (Long Jump) - Qualified for Final

Sreeshankar - 22nd out of 39 (Long Jump)

Abdullah Aboobacker - 15th out 36 (Triple Jump)

Praveen Chithravel - 20th out of 36 (Triple Jump)

Eldhose Paul - 29th out of 36 (Triple Jump)

Neeraj Chopra - 1st in Qualifying, 1st in Final (Javelin) - Gold medal

Kishore Jena - 9th out of 37 in Qualifying, 5th in final (Javelin) - New PB

DP Manu - 6th out of 37 in Qualifying, 6th in final (Javelin)

Vikash Singh - 27th out of 50 (20 km Racewalk)

Parmjeet Singh - 35th out of 50 (20 km Racewalk)

Akshdeep Singh - 47th out of 50 (20 km Racewalk)

Ram Baboo - 27th out of 49 (35 km Racewalk)

Men’s 4x400m relay - 5th in Final - New national record

Jyothi Yarraji - 29th out of 43 (100m hurdles)

Shaili Singh - 24th out of 36 (Long Jump)

Annu Rani - 19th out of 36 (Javelin)

Parul Chaudhary - 16th out of 35 in Qualifying, 11th in final (3000m Steeplechase) - New national record