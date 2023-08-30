'India set to bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships'- Neeraj Chopra

India will be bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, claims Olympic and World Championship gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra here on Wednesday.

During a press conference on the eve of the Zurich Diamond League meet, when asked about India's possibility of hosting the World Championships in 2027, Chopra said, " India is bidding for the 2027 edition. Hopefully, Indian fans will turn up in great numbers and I will request the fans to come and watch it."

"Now, the javelin throw is quite famous in India. I have always maintained the stance that we need to understand athletics and be more knowledgeable about it cause athletics goes beyond just the Javelin throw. There are so many events involved (in athletics)," he added further

While Neeraj has mentioned that India might bid for the 2027, the Athletics Federation of India is yet to approach the government formally for the same. The bid application form submission deadline is October 2.

"The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now following athletics and taking interest in athletics. Three javelin throwers from India have finished in best six in the recently-concluded World Championships)," Neeraj said.



Talking about pressure during the World Championships, Neeraj said, "World Championships was challenging for me, but I was prepared in my mind. The world championships was hard not only on body but mind as well," he said.

"In my country, there are so many people, and there was too much pressure on me. The world championships was the only gold medal I didn't have," he added further.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the World Championships with a throw of 88.17m and will be in action at Zurich Diamond League tomorrow.