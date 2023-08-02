India to send 8 member Athletics team to Commonwealth Youth Games

Led by hurdler Bapi Hansda, India will send an eight-member athletics team to the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Tuesday.

The seventh edition of the games is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 11.

"Eight-member athletics team will compete at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games," the AFI tweeted.

The Indian athletics squad includes Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400mh), Arjun (javelin), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay), and Anupriya Sasi (shot put).



The games were scheduled from 1st August to 7th August 2021 but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

Later due to clashes with Tokyo Olympics and Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the games were moved to 2023.

It is learned that the cost of the athletes' participation is being borne by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and not by the Sports Ministry.

India failed to win any medal in Athletics in the 2017 edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games while high jumper Tejaswin Shankar led the field in 2015 when India won six medals including two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

All the eyes will be set on young sprinter Abhay Singh who has impressed recently and hurdler Bapi Hansda.