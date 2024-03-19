India's 4x400m relay squads to train in Bahamas before World C'ships

A 20-member Indian 4x400m relay contingent will be travelling to the Bahamas for a month-long training cum competition ahead of the World Relay Championships. They will try to get accustomed to the conditions before the event.



The World Relay Championships will be held in Nassau, Bahamas on May 4 and 5.

"We will be sending 14 athletes along with six coaches and support staff to the Bahamas, and they will be based there for at least a month. They will also be taking part in two or three competitions as part of preparation for the World Relays. The team will be announced in the Bahamas after the final trials, which we will conduct,’’ Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, was quoted as saying by Sportstar on the sidelines of the Indian Open 400m event in Trivandrum.

Sumariwalla also expressed his happiness over the performance of the athletes in the event.

Kerala's Noah Nirmal Tom secured the gold medal with a remarkable time of 46.40 seconds in Trivandrum.

Tom clocked 46.40s, leading the pack in an exhilarating race that witnessed the top three male runners dipping below the 47-second mark. Anas Yahiya clocked 46.48 seconds, closely followed by Ajmal V with a timing of 46.58 seconds.

"It was a good performance from the athletes at this time of the year, and it is a sign that we will have a good season ahead. Look at the timings, we saw a string of sub-47 and sub-48 timings in men and sub-53 in the women’s section. I am confident that five or six male athletes will be able to touch 45s and below in competitions this season," he added.