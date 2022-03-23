CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Indian Grand Prix 2 LIVE - Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the latest updates from IGP 2.

Avinash Sable finished seventh in his Heat and set a new National Record in Men
X

Avinash Sable [Source: AFI]

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-23T18:16:02+05:30

The Indian athletics season if off to a brilliant start with the first-ever India Open Throws and Jumps competition followed by the Indian Grand Prix 1. While the long jumpers have been in the limelight for all the right reasons, others have not done too badly either.

In the spotlight today will be Olympians Avinash Sable, Tajinder Toor and Kamalpreet Kaur. How will the trio fare?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Athletics Athletics federation of India 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X