Indian Grand Prix 2 LIVE - Updates, Results, Blog
The Indian athletics season if off to a brilliant start with the first-ever India Open Throws and Jumps competition followed by the Indian Grand Prix 1. While the long jumpers have been in the limelight for all the right reasons, others have not done too badly either.
In the spotlight today will be Olympians Avinash Sable, Tajinder Toor and Kamalpreet Kaur. How will the trio fare?
- 23 March 2022 12:46 PM GMT
Avinash Sable wins 3000m Steeplechase with a NR
It's a National Record for Avinash Sable going past his own record of 8:18.12 set during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!
- 23 March 2022 12:34 PM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
The Men's 3000m Steeplechase is underway. This is the final event of the day with the national record holder and Olympian Avinash Sable in action.
- 23 March 2022 12:33 PM GMT
Parul Chaudhary wins Women's Steeplechase
As expected, Parul Chaudhary has clinched the Women's 3000m Steeplechase with a timing of 9:38.29. G Maheshwari of Telangana finishes second best with 10:52.49 while Odisha's Susmita Tigga takes bronze with 11:26.45.
- 23 March 2022 12:28 PM GMT
Women's Discus Throw underway
Kamalpreet Kaur in action as Women's Discus Throw has now started at the Chandrashekaran Nair stadium in Trivandrum. She starts with a throw of 61.39m.
- 23 March 2022 12:25 PM GMT
Tajinderpal Singh Toor did not start in Men's Shot put
Uttarakhand takes 1-2 in Men's Shot put with Aniket and Adhish Ghildhiyal throwing a best of 17.42m and 16.48m respectively. Karnataka's Prajwal Shetty takes bronze with 14.42m.
Interestingly Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who was last seen in action at the World Indoor Championships has a DNS against his name.
- 23 March 2022 12:16 PM GMT
Women's Triple Jump
Aishwarya B of Karnataka wins the two-women triple jump competition with a best of 13.94m while Tamil Nadu's Karthika Gothandapani comes up with a best of 13.08m.
- 23 March 2022 12:14 PM GMT
Men's Discus Throw
Prashanth Malik of Haryana wins the Men's Discus Throw with a throw of a mere 54.18m. Silver for Delhi's Arjun at 51.37m and Haryana Sachin Suhag at 49.18m!
- 23 March 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Arpitha takes Women's 800m Gold
Arpitha EB was the only non-Kerala athlete in the mix for Women's 800m and she takes the pole position with a timing of 2:11.44.
- 23 March 2022 12:01 PM GMT
Akhil KA wins Men's 800m Race B
A very well strategised race from the Kerala lad as he makes a late dash to pocket the Men's 800m Race B clocking 1:51.92.
- 23 March 2022 11:55 AM GMT
Ankesh of Himachal wins Men's 800m Race A
Ankesh of Himachal Pradesh has emerged victorious in Men's 800m Race A with a timing of 1:48.27.