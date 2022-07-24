'Ice cool' Neeraj Chopra claims World Championships silver - Twitter reacts to historic win

Neeraj Chopra adds a second medal to India's tally at the World Athletics Championships' history. After Anju Bobby George's bronze, Chopra was successful in clinching the silver in the javelin throw final at the 2022 edition. His best throw was a distance of 88.13m.

The Tokyo gold medallist had a slow start to his game, opening with a foul throw. His second recorded a distance of 82.39m. Gradually, he got back into this groove and recorded his highest throw in the final in his fourth attempt. Chopra couldn't give Grenada's Anderson Peters a good fight towards the end as the Indian's last two attempts were fouls. Peters became the eventual World Champion after throwing a massive 90.54m in his sixth and final attempt.

Sports enthusiasts in and around India, journalists, as well as public figures doled out congratulatory tweets for the athlete as Twitter got inundated with these celebratory messages.

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India 🇮🇳



Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m



Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1. Another incredible throw under immense pressure to get a historic Silver medal for India. Ice cool temperament at the big stage. Just India's second ever medal at the World Athletics Championship after Anju Bobby George long jump bronze in 2003. — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 24, 2022









#WATCH | Villagers, family celebrates Neeraj Chopra's win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, Haryana pic.twitter.com/WERadvQH1q — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022









@Neeraj_chopra1 has knack of making history, infact he is writing history for Indian Athletics and we are witnessing. Silver medal



Wonder boy from Indian Athletics won second medal for India in #WorldAthleticsChampionships history after @anjubobbygeorg1 #NeerajChopra — Sandeep Deokar (@smdeokar) July 24, 2022

#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men's #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/oNsHfJEets — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 24, 2022

A silver at the worlds to go with an Olympic gold: @Neeraj_chopra1 keeps rolling and going where no Indian athlete has ever gone before: inspiring an entire generation of athletes! 👍👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 24, 2022











