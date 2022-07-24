Athletics
'Ice cool' Neeraj Chopra claims World Championships silver - Twitter reacts to historic win
Congratulatory tweets flooded in on social media platforms after Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Here's taking a look at some of them.
Neeraj Chopra adds a second medal to India's tally at the World Athletics Championships' history. After Anju Bobby George's bronze, Chopra was successful in clinching the silver in the javelin throw final at the 2022 edition. His best throw was a distance of 88.13m.
The Tokyo gold medallist had a slow start to his game, opening with a foul throw. His second recorded a distance of 82.39m. Gradually, he got back into this groove and recorded his highest throw in the final in his fourth attempt. Chopra couldn't give Grenada's Anderson Peters a good fight towards the end as the Indian's last two attempts were fouls. Peters became the eventual World Champion after throwing a massive 90.54m in his sixth and final attempt.
Sports enthusiasts in and around India, journalists, as well as public figures doled out congratulatory tweets for the athlete as Twitter got inundated with these celebratory messages.