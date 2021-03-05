Hima Das wins gold, no one wins a silver or bronze

India's 'Dhing Express' who already is hailed as the golden girl wins another gold on Friday. Taking part in the Indian Grand Prix III at the NIS Patiala. Hima took part in the 100m race and completed the distance with timing of 11.67 s.

BUT, there's only one catch. Hima was alone in the race and no one else competed against her. Apart from Hima, there was one more athlete, Amrit Kaur from Punjab, in the start list but later backed out. Hima was the only one left and she decided to run alone. So while she was the one to win the gold, no one won the silver.

Surprisingly, in a country with 1.33 billion population, India didn't have enough athlete to run a 100m race.

Star sprinter Hima last week was inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and described the moment as a childhood dream coming true.



