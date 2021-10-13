Hima Das tests positive for Covid-19

The star Indian sprinter from Assam, Hima Das, has tested positive for the deadly covid-19 on her return to the National Institue of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. However, the 21-year-old is said to be in a stable condition.

The national camp for athletics is slated to begin in Patiala at the end of this month, but Hima Das arrived in the camp a bit earlier to get her training started, a report in The Indian Express read.

Earlier this year, Hima Das had failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite being in some great form ahead of the quadrennial event. The youngster had clocked 23.21 seconds in 200m - just 0.41 seconds behind the automatic qualification mark for the Olympics, before a hamstring injury all but ended her Olympic dreams.