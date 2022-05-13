Move beyond Hima Das and Dutee Chand, watch out for these Indian women track athletes

Hima Das and Dutee Chand have been the face of Indian women's track athletics for a long time. While the former continues to struggle with injuries, the latter expressed her desire to retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics recently.



Here, we take a look at some of the Indian woman track athletes you should keep an eye out for in the ongoing 2022 season and beyond.

Priya Mohan

Priya Mohan is one of the brightest sprinters India has produced in recent times. Just 19-year-old, Priya has already displayed she has what it takes and has established herself as the premier quarter-miler in the country. Besides, she has recently defeated Dutee Chand over 200m at the recently concluded Khelo India University Games 2021.

Harmilan Bains

Specialising in 1500m, Harmilan Bains has been putting up consistent performances for long. Though the 23-year-old is yet to start her 2022 season, she is definitely the one to watch out for with a national record in 1500 against his name.

Dhanalakshmi Sekhar

Dhanalakshmi Sekhar burst into the scene just ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating the likes of Dutee Chand and Hima Das in 200m sprints. She even made it to the Indian 4x400m relay team for the Tokyo Games but is yet to start her 2022 season.

Jyothi Yarraji

A 22-year-old who specialises in 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji broke a 20-year-old national record recently. She was previously denied national records on two occasions due to different reasons, but has bounced back strongly each time.